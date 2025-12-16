Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 450 points, Nifty near 25,900 — More pain ahead?

Stock market today LIVE updates: The Indian stock market opened in the red on Tuesday, December 16, amid across-the-board selling. Persistent foreign investor selloff and lack of updates on the India-US trade deal are weighing on sentiment.
The Nifty 50 slipped 0.29% to 25,951.5, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.22% to 85,025.61 as of 9:15 am.
All 16 major sectoral indices opened in the red, though losses remained modest. Small-cap and mid-cap stocks underperformed slightly, falling 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.
The benchmarks have been range-bound over the past two weeks after scaling record highs on December 1, as markets grapple with a lack of fresh catalysts.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low in early morning trade to 90.82 against the US dollar.
Sensex extended losses in trade today, falling nearly 450 points. Persistent foreign fund outflows and weak global market trends dented investors' sentiment.
As yesterday, we will persist with expectations of continuation of uptrend. However, being at the upper extreme of the declining parallel trendline, a turn lower is an equally likely event, prompting us to have a watchful eye on 25900. Expect consolidation early in the day, in the 26000-25970 vicinity, followed by attempts to push higher.
— Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
Shares of Ion Exchange India surged 8% in intraday deals on Tuesday following an order win worth ₹205 crore.
“We wish to inform you that the Company has been awarded contracts from Rayzon Energy Private Limited and INOX Solar Limited, respectively, for Ultra-Pure Water System / ETP / ZLD, aggregating to approximately INR 205 crores for ultrapure water and wastewater treatment projects,” the company said in a filing.
Only 14 of the 50 Nifty stocks traded in the green today.
The Indian rupee slipped to an all-time low for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. The rupee slipped to an all-time low of 90.82, eclipsing its previous record low of 90.7875 hit on Monday.
The market is moving into a consolidation mode in the near-term. Since sustained FII selling is easily getting absorbed by DII buying and economic fundamentals are indicating significant improvement, the market will find support on weakness. Rupee also is likely to stabilise since November trade deficit has come down to $ 24.53 billion from $ 41.64 billion in October. This will take away some pressure on the FIIs to sell anticipating further depreciation.
The weakening of the AI trade continues in the US. Chances are that at some point in 2026, AI trade will weaken significantly facilitating capital flows into EMs like India. However, if the market is to show sustained strength, earnings recovery is essential. Q3 numbers will indicate where earnings recovery is happening. Bank Nifty will continue to be strong.
— Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the red amid broad-based selloff. Majority of Nifty 50 and Sensex stocks traded lower, signalling profit taking.
