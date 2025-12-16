Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 450 points, Nifty near 25,900 — More pain ahead?

Stock market today LIVE updates: The Indian stock market opened in the red on Tuesday, December 16, amid across-the-board selling. Persistent foreign investor selloff and lack of updates on the India-US trade deal are weighing on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 slipped 0.29% to 25,951.5, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.22% to 85,025.61 as of 9:15 am.

All 16 major sectoral indices opened in the red, though losses remained modest. Small-cap and mid-cap stocks underperformed slightly, falling 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

The benchmarks have been range-bound over the past two weeks after scaling record highs on December 1, as markets grapple with a lack of fresh catalysts.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low in early morning trade to 90.82 against the US dollar.

Track this space for LIVE updates on the Indian stock market.