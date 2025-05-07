Sensex Today | Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower after Operation Sindoor; govt presser begins

Sensex Today | Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian stock market kicked off the trading session on Wednesday, March 7, with mild losses after Indian armed forces, as part of Operation Sindoor, hit multiple sites in Pakistan. However, it soon turned positive amid gains in banking stocks and Tata Motors.

Sectorally, Nifty Media was the top loser while Nifty PSU Bank index was the best performer, after witnessing hefty losses in the previous session.

India-Pakistan standoff to cause volatility; rebound likely in long-term. Here's why Geopolitical tensions like the ongoing Indo-Pak standoff under Operation Sindoor tend to cause immediate market volatility, as seen with the Nifty and Sensex dropping 0.6–0.8% recently. Historically, such episodes trigger short-term dips—Kargil War (-4%), Parliament Attack (-3%), Mumbai Attacks (-4%), and Balakot Airstrike (-3%).

However, markets have consistently rebounded in the long term. After the Kargil War, the Sensex surged 63% within a year. Post-Parliament Attack, it rose over 20% the following year. Following the Mumbai Attacks, it gained 60% within 12 months, and after Balakot, it climbed 15% by year-end.

While short-term caution is reasonable, history shows that Indian markets demonstrate strong resilience once clarity returns. Unless accompanied by broader economic or global shocks, Indo-Pak tensions have not had a lasting negative impact. Investors should focus on fundamentals, not fear.

Views: Pankaj Singh, smallcase manager and Founder and Principle Researcher at SmartWealth.ai

FPIs remain buyers despite the rising India-Pakistan conflict FPIs have remained net buyers in Indian stock market despite rising India-Pakistan tensions, providing support to the indices back home. According to data compiled by Livemint, FPIs have remained net buyers for 14 consecutive trading sessions, pumping in a cumulative ₹43,940 crore into Indian equities

Pakistan Stock Exchange tumbles after India's Operation Sindoor The Pakistan stock market reacted sharply to the India's Operation Sindoor where Indian forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were conducted under the 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange was trading 2.82% lower around 10.12 am.

Vijay Kedia reacts to Operation Sindoor: Look, what he said Ace investor Vijay Kedia posted a poem after India launched military strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan in retaliation to the attack on Indian nationals in Pahalgam. Here's what Kedia said:

Nifty technical view amid Operation Sindoor, India-Pakistan conflict “We had lowered our upside target yesterday, in light of the distribution signals and loss in upside momentum. While yesterday’s slippage was held near 24400-350 region, our downside marker, only 23.8% of Nifty 500 stocks are now above their 10-day SMAs, pointing to a turn in trend in the broader market, exposing 23670-23460 on the Nifty. In the event of a sharp crack down, we expect 24050-23930 to provide a window for Nifty to consolidate. Alternatively, if dips do not extend past 24280, expect a quick recovery swing higher,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Sensex, Nifty gain amid gains in bank stocks Rising India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor failed to dent the stock market mood, as BSE Sensex rose 70 points to 80,710 while Nifty 50 topped 24,403, up 10 points.

Operation Sindoor: Rupee falls amid rising India-Pakistan conflict The rupee declined 31 paise to 84.66 against the US dollar on Wednesday, after India's military strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir increased cross-border tensions. Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Why is market discounting Operation Sindoor? What stands out in “Operation Sindoor” from the market perspective is its focused and non-escalatory nature. “We have to wait and watch how the enemy reacts to this precision strikes by India. The market is unlikely to be impacted by the retaliatory strike by India since that was known and discounted by the market,” explained Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

“The main catalyst of the market resilience in India is the sustained FII buying of the last 14 trading days which has touched a cumulative figure of ₹43940 crores in the cash market. FIIs are focused on the global macros like weak dollar, slower growth in US and China in 2025 and India’s potential outperformance in growth. This can keep the market resilient. However, investors have to watch the developments in the border,” Dr. VK Vijayakumar added.

Sensex, Nifty off to tepid start Benchmark indices opened mildly lower as geopolitical tensions flared following Indian strikes on nine sites in Pakistan, in retaliation for Kashmir attack last month.

BSE Sensex was trading at 80,596, down 0.06%, while Nifty 50 was down 0.06% at 24,366.