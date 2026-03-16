Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Nifty 50, Sensex today amid US-Iran war, oil crises

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a steady note on Monday amid mixed global market cues, as investors watch out for the latest developments in the US-Iran war which has entered its third week. Volatility is likely to remain high amid elevated crude oil prices and uncertainties due to the Middle East war.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,320 level, a premium of nearly 121 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%. The US stock market ended lower last week, on worries over the global oil supply disruptions due to the war in the Middle East.
The US-Iran war has entered its third week, and the trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments, has come to an effective halt. US President Donald Trump said Washington is in contact with Iran but expressed doubt that Tehran is prepared for serious negotiations to end the conflict.
Crude oil prices pared early gains after President Trump called on other countries to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell 0.23% to $102.90 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude price slipped 1.08% to $97.64 a barrel.
Gold prices were steady after paring a near 1% fall earlier in the session amid a softer dollar. Spot gold price was unchanged at $5,017.53 per ounce, US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.8% to $5,020.90. Spot silver price rose 0.4% at $80.88 per ounce.
Stay tuned to this segment for all live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Sensex cracked 5.5% last week. The index formed lower highs and lower lows on daily charts, and a long bearish candle on weekly charts, which is largely negative.
“We believe that as long as Sensex is trading below 75,000, a weak formation is likely to continue. On the downside, the index could continue its correction wave until 73,600. Further downward movement may also continue, potentially dragging the index to 73,000. On the other side, above 75,000, the pullback move could extend until 75,600 - 76,100,” said Amol Athawale, VP Technical Research, Kotak Securities.
Gold prices were steady after paring a near 1% fall earlier in the session amid a softer dollar. Spot gold price was unchanged at $5,017.53 per ounce, US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.8% to $5,020.90. Spot silver price rose 0.4% at $80.88 per ounce.
The dollar index eased slightly to 100.20, but remained perched near last week’s 10-month high. The Euro traded 0.14% higher at $1.1433, while Sterling was up 0.17% at $1.3245. The yen languished near the 160-per-dollar level and last stood at 159.44.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US GDP GrowthUS economic growth slowed more sharply than initially thought in the fourth quarter. US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased at a 0.7% annualized rate last quarter, revised down from the initially reported 1.4% pace. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth would be unrevised at 1.4%. The economy grew at a 4.4% pace in the third quarter.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold domestic equities worth ₹52,704 crore during the first half of March, with Friday recording the largest single-day outflow of 2026 at ₹10,717 crore.
On a year-to-date basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out ₹66,051 crore from Indian equities.
"The weakness in global equity markets following the war in West Asia, the steady depreciation of the rupee and concerns surrounding the impact of high crude prices on India’s growth and corporate earnings contributed to the concern of FPIs. The poor returns from India vis-à-vis other markets - both developed and emerging- during the last eighteen months are the principal reason for FPI’s indifference towards India. If their sustained selling strategy is to change, there should be clear indications of earnings recovery in India. In the present uncertain context, this will take time.
Gold wavered, as the conflict in the Middle East entered a third week and investors weighed a softer dollar against continued threats to global oil supplies.
Bullion traded either side of $5,000 an ounce, falling as much as 1% before paring losses. The metal steadied after dropping for a second straight week, under pressure from rising energy prices and inflationary concerns arising from the US-Israeli war with Iran. Crude erased early gains on Monday and a gauge of the dollar slipped, helping to support commodities priced in the US currency. (Bloomberg)
The US Federal Reserve is all set to begin its two-day meeting on March 17 and will announce the outcome on March 18.
The Federal Reserve’s key policy rate currently stands in the range of 3.5% to 3.75%. At its January meeting, the Fed chose to leave interest rates unchanged. Before that, the central bank had implemented three consecutive rate cuts, reducing rates by 0.25 percentage points each time in an effort to prevent the slowdown in the labour market from leading to a rise in unemployment.
US stock market ended lower on Friday as investors gauged how the war in Iran was affecting the global oil supply. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.38 points, or 0.26%, to 46,558.47, while the S&P 500 declined 40.43 points, or 0.61%, to 6,632.19. The Nasdaq Composite closed 206.62 points, or 0.93%, lower at 22,105.36.
Benchmark Japanese government bond yields touched a one-month high as the escalating Middle East crisis fuelled expectations of higher inflation and potential policy tightening by the Bank of Japan, Reuters reported. The 10-year JGB yield briefly touched 2.25%, its highest since February 10, before easing in early trade. Futures on the 10-year JGB rose 0.14 yen to 131.320.05 yen to 131.23. The 30-year yield added 1 bps to 3.515%. The two-year yield eased 0.5 bps to 1.28%.
Asian markets traded mixed amid elevated crude oil prices and as investors assessed the latest developments in the escalating US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.12% and the Topix fell 0.11%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.95%, while the Kosdaq was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,320 level, a premium of nearly 121 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a steady note on Monday amid mixed global market cues, as investors watch out for the latest developments in the US-Iran war which has entered its third week. Volatility is likely to remain high amid elevated crude oil prices and uncertainties due to the Middle East war.