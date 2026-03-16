Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Nifty 50, Sensex today amid US-Iran war, oil crises

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a steady note on Monday amid mixed global market cues, as investors watch out for the latest developments in the US-Iran war which has entered its third week. Volatility is likely to remain high amid elevated crude oil prices and uncertainties due to the Middle East war.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,320 level, a premium of nearly 121 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%. The US stock market ended lower last week, on worries over the global oil supply disruptions due to the war in the Middle East.

The US-Iran war has entered its third week, and the trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments, has come to an effective halt. US President Donald Trump said Washington is in contact with Iran but expressed doubt that Tehran is prepared for serious negotiations to end the conflict.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices pared early gains after President Trump called on other countries to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell 0.23% to $102.90 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude price slipped 1.08% to $97.64 a barrel.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices were steady after paring a near 1% fall earlier in the session amid a softer dollar. Spot gold price was unchanged at $5,017.53 per ounce, US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.8% to $5,020.90. Spot silver price rose 0.4% at $80.88 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for all live updates on the Indian stock market today.