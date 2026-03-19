Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex after US Fed policy, rising oil prices

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply lower on Thursday, following steep losses in global markets, after US Federal Reserve policy and amid worries over surging crude oil prices.
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,280 level, a discount of nearly 497 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market slumped overnight after the US Federal Reserve policy decision, with the S&P posting its lowest close in nearly four months.
The escalating US-Iran war and the attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf region sent crude oil prices above $100 per barrel. Investors sentiment also dampened after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rate unchanged and warned that surging energy prices could stoke inflation.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market extended its rally for the third consecutive session, despite caution over the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East.
The US Federal Reserve left the benchmark interest rates unchanged in the 3.5% to 3.75% range for the second consecutive time. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led FOMC projected higher inflation, steady unemployment and a single reduction in borrowing costs this year. The FOMC voted 11-1 to hold the benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. Officials continued to expect one quarter-point rate cut in 2026 and one in 2027, while no policymakers indicated a preference to raise rates this year. Fed slightly upgraded outlook for growth in 2026 to 2.4%, from the 2.3% they forecast in December.
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,280 level, a discount of nearly 497 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply lower on Thursday, following steep losses in global markets, after US Federal Reserve policy and amid worries over surging crude oil prices.