Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex after US Fed policy, rising oil prices

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply lower on Thursday, following steep losses in global markets, after US Federal Reserve policy and amid worries over surging crude oil prices.

The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,280 level, a discount of nearly 497 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market slumped overnight after the US Federal Reserve policy decision, with the S&P posting its lowest close in nearly four months.

The escalating US-Iran war and the attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf region sent crude oil prices above $100 per barrel. Investors sentiment also dampened after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rate unchanged and warned that surging energy prices could stoke inflation.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market extended its rally for the third consecutive session, despite caution over the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East.