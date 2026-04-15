Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 to see gap-up start on US-Iran talks hopes; Gift Nifty up over 300 points

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets, on optimism over the resumption of US-Iran peace talks.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,207 level, a premium of nearly 348 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market jumped overnight, with the S&P 500 ending near its record closing high, and Nasdaq recording its tenth straight day of gains.

Signs of de-escalation in the US-Iran war improved investor risk-appetite after US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that the talks to end the Iran war could resume in Pakistan over the next two days.

Gold Rate Today

Gold and silver prices were largely steady, hovering around a one-week high hit earlier in the session, as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting further clarity on US-Iran peace talks.

Spot gold price held steady at 4,841.76 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since April 8 earlier in the session. US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3% to $4,866.50 an ounce. Spot silver price rose 0.4% to $79.87 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.