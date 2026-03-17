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Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Reliance, RVNL, Tata Motors in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,466 level, a premium of nearly 38 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

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Updated17 Mar 2026, 07:36:41 AM IST
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets rallied, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, led by gains in technology stocks.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets rallied, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, led by gains in technology stocks.(Photo: Reuters)

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to extend gains on Tuesday, following a rally in global markets, even as sentiment remains cautious due to the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,466 level, a premium of nearly 38 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On the global front, Asian markets rallied, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, led by gains in technology stocks.

US-Iran War

In the latest development, a wave of drone and rocket attacks targeted the US embassy in Baghdad, with at least five drones used. A powerful explosion was heard in the Iraqi capital, a Reuters witness reported.

Crude Oil prices

Crude oil prices jumped over more than 2%, reversing some of the previous session’s losses, on worries about supply with the Strait of Hormuz mostly shut. Brent crude oil price rose 2.81% to $103.06 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rallied 2.97% to $96.28.

Gold Rate Today

Gold and silver prices were little changed after the US dollar slipped. Spot gold was little changed at $5,005.54 an ounce, while silver prices edged up 0.1% to $80.90.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on the stock market today.

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17 Mar 2026, 07:36:40 AM IST

Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets trade higher; Kospi jumps 3%, Nikkei up 1%

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, following overnight rally on Wall Street, as investors monitor the latest developments in the US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.75%, while the Topix rallied over 1%. South Korea’s Kospi surged 2.94%, and the Kosdaq advanced 1.53%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

17 Mar 2026, 07:23:43 AM IST

Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals steady start for Nifty 50, Sensex today

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,457 level, a premium of nearly 28 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

17 Mar 2026, 07:21:27 AM IST

Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher on Tuesday

The Indian stock market is expected to extend gains on Tuesday, following a rally in global markets, even as sentiment remains cautious due to the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

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