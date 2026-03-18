Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals steady start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Shree Cement, Wipro, Tata Steel in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a steady note on Wednesday, following gains in global markets, amid cautiousness over the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a mildly positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 23,649 level, a premium of nearly 31 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended with decent gains overnight, as investors now focus on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and interest rate decision to be announced on Wednesday.
Rate futures suggest expectations of one 25-basis-point cut toward the end of the year, according to LSEG-compiled data, down from around two before the war.
US-Iran War
In the latest development in the US-Iran war, the US and Israel continued their attacks overnight, with Iran confirming the death of national security chief Ali Larijani. Tehran also struck energy infrastructure in countries across the Persian Gulf region, while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained at a near-halt.
Crude Oil Prices
Crude oil prices traded lower after reports of increase in US crude inventories. Brent futures fell 0.63% to $102.79 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.13% to $95.11.
Gold Rate Today
Gold prices were steady ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Spot gold price was little changed at $5,003.77 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery held steady at $5,008.70. Spot silver price rose 0.2% to $79.46 per ounce.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on stock market today.
US stock market ended higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting amid investors’ worries about high oil prices and the US-Iran war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10% to 46,993.26, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25% to end the session at 6,716.09. The Nasdaq closed 0.47% higher at 22,479.53.
Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.38%, and the Topix rose 0.95%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 2.8% while the Kosdaq jumped 1.66%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,657 level, a premium of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a steady note on Wednesday, following gains in global markets, amid cautiousness over the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East.