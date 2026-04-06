Sensex Today, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 points, Nifty 50 holds 22,600; IT stocks rise

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market extended losses on Monday, April 6, after opening flat following a rise in crude oil prices. Meanwhile, Asian markets rose today, even as several regional exchanges remained shut for Easter. Investor focus stayed firmly on the latest developments in the escalating U.S.-Iran war in the Middle East and the sharp rise in crude oil prices.
At its lowest point in the day, the Sensex had fallen 591 points, or 0.8%, to 72,728.66, while the Nifty 50 dropped 170 points, or 0.75%, to an intraday low of 22,542.95.
Broader markets were also in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index down around 0.8%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 0.7%
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continued to intensify. U.S. President Donald Trump warned of “hell” if Tehran failed to meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. His repeated threats to target civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if the strategic waterway is not reopened by Tuesday, have heightened market anxiety over possible retaliatory strikes by Iran on assets in Gulf nations.
Asian Markets Today
Asian markets that were open for trading mostly moved higher today, as investors kept a close watch on the war in Iran, surging oil prices and the possibility of further comments from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose nearly 1.1% to 53,692.42 in morning trade, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.5% to 5,460.24. Markets in Australia remained shut for Easter, while Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for a traditional Chinese holiday.
Investor sentiment remained cautious as the Tuesday deadline set by Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz drew closer. Analysts fear the conflict could escalate further if the deadline passes without progress.
Over the weekend, Trump issued fresh threats against Iran even as bombing continued in the region. The United States also rescued two aviators after their fighter jet was shot down by Iran.
Oil prices remained elevated amid concerns that the Iran war could last longer than expected and further disrupt energy supplies. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 38 cents to $111.92 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed $1.71 to $110.74 a barrel. Energy markets were closed on Friday, but prices have surged sharply in recent sessions on fears of prolonged conflict.
U.S. markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday and were set to reopen on Monday. Some European markets also remained shut on Friday.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar edged up to 159.65 Japanese yen on Monday from 159.63 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1509 from $1.1517.
Gold, Silver rate today
Gold and Silver rates today declined, tracking a broader fall in precious metals as a stronger U.S. dollar, rising Treasury yields, and fading hopes of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts weighed on investor sentiment. The weakness came even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified, lifting oil prices and raising concerns about inflation.
In the international markets, Spot silver fell 1% to $72.28 per ounce, while spot gold dropping 1.2% to $4,620.68 per ounce, and U.S. gold futures for April delivery also slipped 0.7% to $4,647.10. Other precious metals also traded lower, spot platinum shedding 0.5% to $1,979.42, while palladium edged 0.1% higher to $1,504.34.
The decline in silver and other precious metals came as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield and the dollar index moved higher, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers and reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.
The pressure on precious metals also intensified after hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts faded further. Gold had already extended its losses as the escalating war in the Middle East heightened concerns around energy supply disruptions and inflation risks. At the same time, a surprise drop in U.S. jobless claims reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy anytime soon.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Senco Gold share price surged more than 12% after the jewellery retail chain announced impressive results for the last quarter of the financial year, with revenue increasing by 46% year-on-year (YoY), fueled by strong demand during the wedding season despite the fluctuating gold market.
The company also gained from festive events and special days such as Valentine’s Day and Women’s Day.
Same-store sales growth (SSSG) reached 34%, reflecting robust performance at existing locations and ongoing consumer interest despite high gold prices.
Gold prices increased approximately 20% from the previous quarter to reach peak levels, then corrected by nearly 20% in mid-March, ultimately stabilizing with daily variations of 2–5%, as stated by the company in a regulatory filing. Year-on-year, the average gold prices saw a substantial rise, nearly doubling in comparison to the same timeframe last year.
Shares of IT major Wipro surged as much as 2.41% to ₹200.80 apiece in Monday's trading session on April 6 after the company bagged a long-term strategic transformation deal with Singapore's Olam Group.
The IT stock opened at ₹197.25 today, as compared to the previous close of ₹194.91 apiece on Thursday last week.
In an exchange filing on Monday, Wipro announced that the eight-year deal is projected to exceed $1 billion in total contract value, including a committed spend of $800 million.
Singapore-based food and agri-business major Olam Group, backed by Temasek Holdings, employs nearly 40,000 people worldwide. Read more
Even as the broader market remained under pressure, IT stocks stood out as one of the few pockets of strength on Dalal Street on Monday, April 6. The Nifty IT index rose more than 1%, extending its winning streak to a third straight session and taking its cumulative gain during this period to around 6%.
The move higher comes at a critical juncture for the sector, with the Q4FY26 earnings season set to begin next week. Investor focus has now firmly shifted to upcoming results from heavyweights such as TCS, Infosys and other frontline IT firms.
Among individual stocks, Coforge, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems and Infosys advanced 1-2%, while HCL Tech, L&T Technology Services and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also traded with gains. On the other hand, Mphasis and LTIMindtree remained under pressure and were down around 0.5% each. Read more
Banking stocks traded largely lower on Monday following the release of lenders’ Q4 business updates over the weekend. The Nifty Bank index declined nearly 0.9%, with nine out of its fourteen constituent stocks trading in negative territory.
Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank shares led the decline, falling over 2% each. This was followed by ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and IDFC First Bank, which slipped more than 1% each.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, and Yes Bank were also trading in the red. Read more on Q4 updates
Shares of fashion retailer Trent, which operates apparel brands like Westside and Zudio, rallied up to 6% in early trade on Monday, April 6, following the March quarter (Q4) business update. The Tata group stock edged higher for the third day in a row, gaining a cummulative 13% during this period. It was also the best Nifty 50 gainer in today's trading session.
Trent share price rose as much as 5.8% to ₹3,759 even as the benchmark Nifty 50 traded marginally lower.
Trent, earlier today, announced a 20% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone revenue to ₹4,937 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹4,106 crore in the same period a year ago. The growth matched the same pace as in Q1 after moderating during Q2 and Q3 and weighing heavily on Trent shares. Read more on Trent's business update
Oil prices extended gains on Monday, April 6, amid persistent concerns over supply disruptions caused by shipping issues in the key Middle Eastern producing region, stemming from the US-Israeli war with Iran.
Brent crude futures increased by $1.71, or 1.6%, reaching $110.74 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose above $115 per barrel.
Back home, crude oil prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were also trading marginally higher by 0.16% at ₹10,422 per barrel.
On Thursday, WTI climbed over 11% while Brent surged around 8% in volatile trade, marking their biggest absolute gains since 2020, after US President Donald Trump promised to continue the attack on Iran.
The rupee gained 33 paise to 92.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, following RBI's tightened rules to curb speculative positions, capping banks' net open positions at USD 100 million, even as global developments continued to act as a risk.
Forex traders said the domestic unit continued to reel under pressure due to unabated withdrawal of foreign capital, a strengthening dollar, and rising crude oil prices amid a volatile geopolitical situation.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 93.13, then gained further ground to touch 92.85 against the greenback, up 33 paise from its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee logged one of its steepest single-day gains in many years and settled 152 paise higher at 93.18 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank stepped in with a slew of measures to restrict banks from onshore forward markets.
Equity and forex markets remained closed on Friday due to Good Friday. (PTI)
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited:
Nifty Outlook
Despite the downside gapped opening on Thursday that dragged Nifty to a new recent low, the pull back thereafter in the initial hour itself was sufficient to avert a regrouping of bears. That traders adopted a risk on approach ahead of a long weekend raises our preparedness to play a 24400 move, should 22770 give away. But, until it is cleared, except more dips. Be warned that prospects of 21900-21600 will rise, if 22525 gives away, but such a collapse is less expected today
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
"With uncertainty over the West Asia conflict looming large the market will continue to be volatile responding to potential good and bad news. The potential for further escalation of the war is high in the next few days. The market will be keenly watching the response of crude prices to war-related events. If, by any chance, the Hormuz Strait is opened, the market will respond positively even if the conflict continues.
Meanwhile there are some important trends in the market from which investors can benefit. IT segment has firmed up despite overall market weakness. There is a short-term trade in IT since the Q4 results will be better than expectations and the segment will benefit from the depreciation in rupee. Similarly, there is opportunity for long-term investors in banking stocks which are attractively valued. The sharp correction in prices in banking, particularly in private sector banks, is only due to the sustained FII selling. The fundamentals of the sector are strong and leading indicators suggest healthy deposit and credit growth. Patient investors will be rewarded."
Broader markets were also in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index down around 0.8%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 0.7%
The Indian stock market benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex extended their fall on Monday, April 6, after opening flat as crude oil prices hit record high. Sensex fell 405 points or 0.5% to a low of 72,914.16 in early deals, while Nifty 50 lost 121 points or 0.5% to 22,591.70.
The Indian stock market opened flat on Monday, April 6, as gains across Asian markets, even as several regional exchanges remained shut for Easter, were offset by a rise in crude oil prices.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continued to intensify. U.S. President Donald Trump warned of “hell” if Tehran failed to meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. His repeated threats to target civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if the strategic waterway is not reopened by Tuesday, have heightened market anxiety over possible retaliatory strikes by Iran on assets in Gulf nations.
Nifty 50 index formed a counterattack bullish candle signaling strong pullback after gap down opening. Nifty 50 formed a high-wave candle on the weekly chart, while continuing its pattern of lower highs and lower lows.
“A long green candle was formed on the daily chart after opening lower. Technically, this market action indicates a formation of bullish counter attack type candle pattern at the lows. The bearish chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and Thursday’s low of 22,182 could now be considered as a new lower bottom of the pattern,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, the buying seems to have started from near the support of 22,200 levels and Nifty 50 needs to sustain above the hurdle of 23,000 levels to consider this as a bottom reversal pattern. Immediate support is placed at 22,400 levels.
In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was observed at the 22,800 strike, followed by the 23,000 strike. On the Put side, significant writing activity was recorded at the 22,500 and 22,600 strike levels, indicating key support zones.
Sensex has defended the crucial 72,800 – 72,900 support zone, indicating strong demand at lower levels.
“Immediate resistance for Sensex is placed near 73,800 – 73,900, and a sustained move above this zone could trigger further upside momentum. On the downside, 72,800 remains a key support, and a breach below this level may lead to renewed selling pressure,” said Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking.
Overall, he believes the market is in a high-volatility consolidation phase, and the near-term strategy favors a buy-on-dips approach near support while remaining cautious near resistance levels, until clearer global cues emerge.
The dollar was steady. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 100.2. The euro eased 0.13% to $1.151, while sterling last fetched $1.3187. The Japanese yen weakened to 159.77 per US dollar.
Banking stocks like HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India and RBL Bank will remain in focus after the companies reported their Q4 business update over the weekend, ahead of the beginning of the Q4 results 2026 season.
Gold prices declined more than 1%, pressured by a stronger dollar and fading hopes of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Spot gold price fell 1.2% to $4,620.68 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.7% to $4,647.10. Spot silver price fell 1% to $72.28 per ounce.
Benchmark Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose to a fresh near-three-decade high on Monday. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points (bps) to 2.400%, the highest since February 1999. The five-year yield rose 2 bps to 1.815%.
US job growth rebounded more than expected in March. US nonfarm payrolls increased by 178,000 jobs last month, the most since December 2024, after a downwardly revised 133,000 drop in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 60,000 jobs after a previously reported 92,000 decrease in February.
US President Donald Trump appeared to set a new, final deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening Tehran with “Hell” in an expletive-laden post on his Truth Social platform. Trump’s fresh threat to Iran came after the US President’s repeated threats to target Iran’s critical and energy infrastructure if Tehran did not accept a truce deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Asian markets traded higher as investors watched out for the latest developments in the US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.62%, and the Topix rose 0.23%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.8% while the Kosdaq advanced 0.98%. Markets in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan are closed for a holiday.
Crude oil extended its recent gains after President Donald Trump signaled an escalation in the Iran war, heightening the risk of an energy shock already weighing on the global economic outlook. Gold fell and stocks rose as dip buyers emerged.
Brent climbed 1.4% to trade above $110 a barrel, as Trump renewed threats early Sunday to attack Iranian infrastructure if the key energy-shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. He followed it later with another that said: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” with no further explanation.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a weak start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,734 level, a discount of nearly 32 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday, following mixed cues from global markets, as investors watch out for the latest developments over the intensifying US-Iran war in the Middle East and surging crude oil prices.