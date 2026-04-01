Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-up start for Nifty 50, Sensex today; Nikkei, Kospi jump 5%

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes that the US-Iran war in the Middle East can end soon. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 22,797 level, a premium of nearly 371 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market jumped overnight, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average recording their biggest one-day gains since May 2025.
The rally in the global market came after the US President Donald Trump said that American military operations against Iran could stop within two to three weeks, adding that Iran does not need to reach any agreement for the conflict to wind down.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Sensex broke a key support line at 72,500 on Monday and closed at 71,947.
“Based on the current market structure, 72,500 could pose a significant hurdle for Sensex in the short term. Below these levels, the index could soon decline to 71,300 - 71,000. A close below 71,000 would raise further concerns. However, given the current pattern of sudden price declines in a short period of time, medium- to long-term investors may be tempted to invest in certain stocks,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
Above 72,500, we may see some short covering, which could take Sensex towards 73,100 levels. The strategy should be to buy certain stocks between 71,300 - 71,000, he added.
The dollar was largely steady, with gains from safe-haven demand fading. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.03% to 99.70. The euro rose 0.21% to $1.1576 and Sterling strengthened 0.21% to $1.3247. The Japanese yen gained 0.11% against the greenback to 158.55 per dollar.
Crude oil prices rose, with Brent front-month futures extending a record March rally as US-Iran war volatility kept markets jittery. Brent crude oil price gained 0.54% to $104.51 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rallied 0.88% to $102.25.
Japan’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in March. The final S&P Global Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 51.6 in March from a 45-month high of 53.0 in February, but slightly overshot the flash figure of 51.4.
US President Donald Trump said that American military operations against Iran could stop within two to three weeks, adding that Iran does not need to reach any agreement for the conflict to wind down.
Earlier, Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian told the head of the European Council the country had "the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met -- especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression".
US stock market ended with strong gains on Tuesday amid speculation about a potential de-escalation in the Middle East war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 2.49% to 46,341.51, while the S&P 500 jumped 2.91% to end at 6,528.52. The Nasdaq closed 3.83% higher at 21,590.63. During the first quarter, the S&P 500 declined 4.6% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq plunged 7.1% and the Dow has fallen 3.6%
Nvidia stock price surged 5.6%, Alphabet shares jumped 5.1%, Meta Platforms share price rallied 6.7%, Microsoft shares gained 3.12%, Apple stock price rose 2.90%, Amazon shares advanced 3.66%, and Tesla stock price added 4.64%.
Asian markets rebounded sharply on Wednesday, April 1, after Donald Trump's remarks fueled optimism that the US-Iran war may end soon. President Trump said on Tuesday that U.S. military forces will leave Iran in two to three weeks, stating that his goal of eliminating the country’s nuclear threat has been achieved.
South Korea’s Kospi jumped nearly 5% in early trade, while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 4.13%. The rally was supported by robust export data, with March shipments surging 48.3% year-on-year.
Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 3.51%, while the broader Topix gained 3.17%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.76%, buoyed by strength in education-related stocks. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were last seen at 25,191, above the index’s previous close of 24,788.14.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 22,797 level, a premium of nearly 371 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes that the US-Iran war in the Middle East can end soon.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.