Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-up start for Nifty 50, Sensex today; Nikkei, Kospi jump 5%

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes that the US-Iran war in the Middle East can end soon. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 22,797 level, a premium of nearly 371 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market jumped overnight, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average recording their biggest one-day gains since May 2025.

The rally in the global market came after the US President Donald Trump said that American military operations against Iran could stop within two to three weeks, adding that Iran does not need to reach any agreement for the conflict to wind down.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.