Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-up start for Nifty 50, Sensex today; Nikkei, Kospi jump 5%

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes that the US-Iran war in the Middle East can end soon. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 22,797 level, a premium of nearly 371 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market jumped overnight, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average recording their biggest one-day gains since May 2025.
The rally in the global market came after the US President Donald Trump said that American military operations against Iran could stop within two to three weeks, adding that Iran does not need to reach any agreement for the conflict to wind down.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Nifty 50 index formed a second consecutive strong bearish candle, marking a lower high and a lower low, which signals continuation of the ongoing downtrend.
“A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart, which is indicating a sharp reversal on the downside after a recent pullback rally of last week. This is not a good sign. The bearish chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and present weakness could be in line with the new lower bottom formation. But, there is no confirmation of any lower bottom reversal yet at the lows,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, the underlying trend of Nifty 50 continues to be weak, and having declined below the immediate support of 22,500, Nifty 50 could now slide down to the next support of 22,000 - 21,900 levels in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at 22,500.
In the derivatives segment, notable call writing activity was seen at the 22,500 strike, with additional buildup at the 22,600 strike. On the put side, strong writing interest was observed at the 22,300 and 22,200 strikes, indicating these levels may serve as near-term support, said Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking.
Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, as optimism for de-escalation of the Middle East conflict eased concerns over inflation. The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 2.330%, starting the new fiscal year on a positive note after the benchmark yield hit a nearly three-decade high last week.
The two-year JGB yield fell 1 bp to 1.365% and the five-year yield fell 2 bps to 1.760%. Bond prices move inversely to yields. U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could end its military attacks on Iran within two to three weeks, and Tehran did not have to make a deal as a prerequisite for the conflict to wind down.
The bonds were sold heavily last week, sending the five-year bond yield to a record high, as rising oil prices fanned fears of inflation and the Bank of Japan's early interest hike. Investors adjusted positions at the end of the fiscal year, which also drove the heavy selloff, strategists said. (Reuters)
Sensex broke a key support line at 72,500 on Monday and closed at 71,947.
“Based on the current market structure, 72,500 could pose a significant hurdle for Sensex in the short term. Below these levels, the index could soon decline to 71,300 - 71,000. A close below 71,000 would raise further concerns. However, given the current pattern of sudden price declines in a short period of time, medium- to long-term investors may be tempted to invest in certain stocks,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
Above 72,500, we may see some short covering, which could take Sensex towards 73,100 levels. The strategy should be to buy certain stocks between 71,300 - 71,000, he added.
The dollar was largely steady, with gains from safe-haven demand fading. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.03% to 99.70. The euro rose 0.21% to $1.1576 and Sterling strengthened 0.21% to $1.3247. The Japanese yen gained 0.11% against the greenback to 158.55 per dollar.
Crude oil prices rose, with Brent front-month futures extending a record March rally as US-Iran war volatility kept markets jittery. Brent crude oil price gained 0.54% to $104.51 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rallied 0.88% to $102.25.
Japan’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in March. The final S&P Global Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 51.6 in March from a 45-month high of 53.0 in February, but slightly overshot the flash figure of 51.4.
US President Donald Trump said that American military operations against Iran could stop within two to three weeks, adding that Iran does not need to reach any agreement for the conflict to wind down.
Earlier, Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian told the head of the European Council the country had "the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met -- especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression".
US stock market ended with strong gains on Tuesday amid speculation about a potential de-escalation in the Middle East war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 2.49% to 46,341.51, while the S&P 500 jumped 2.91% to end at 6,528.52. The Nasdaq closed 3.83% higher at 21,590.63. During the first quarter, the S&P 500 declined 4.6% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq plunged 7.1% and the Dow has fallen 3.6%
Nvidia stock price surged 5.6%, Alphabet shares jumped 5.1%, Meta Platforms share price rallied 6.7%, Microsoft shares gained 3.12%, Apple stock price rose 2.90%, Amazon shares advanced 3.66%, and Tesla stock price added 4.64%.
Asian markets rebounded sharply on Wednesday, April 1, after Donald Trump's remarks fueled optimism that the US-Iran war may end soon. President Trump said on Tuesday that U.S. military forces will leave Iran in two to three weeks, stating that his goal of eliminating the country’s nuclear threat has been achieved.
South Korea’s Kospi jumped nearly 5% in early trade, while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 4.13%. The rally was supported by robust export data, with March shipments surging 48.3% year-on-year.
Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 3.51%, while the broader Topix gained 3.17%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.76%, buoyed by strength in education-related stocks. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were last seen at 25,191, above the index’s previous close of 24,788.14.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 22,797 level, a premium of nearly 371 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes that the US-Iran war in the Middle East can end soon.