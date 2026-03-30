Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Asian markets slip, oil prices jump

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to extend losses and open lower on Monday, following a slump in global markets as the US-Iran war entered its fifth week, driving up crude oil prices and inflation worries. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 22,560 level, a discount of nearly 257 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Asian markets traded sharply lower, while the US stock market tumbled last week, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each suffering their fifth straight weekly decline, the longest such streak in nearly four years.

This week, investors will focus on key stock market triggers, including the US-Iran war and any ceasefire talks, crude oil prices, trends in FII flows, gold and silver prices, and other key domestic and global macroeconomic data releases.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/usiran-ceasefire-talks-to-crude-oil-prices-top-five-triggers-that-may-dictate-the-indian-stock-market-this-week-11774749944372.html

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.