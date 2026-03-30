Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Asian markets slip, oil prices jump

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to extend losses and open lower on Monday, following a slump in global markets as the US-Iran war entered its fifth week, driving up crude oil prices and inflation worries. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 22,560 level, a discount of nearly 257 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Asian markets traded sharply lower, while the US stock market tumbled last week, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each suffering their fifth straight weekly decline, the longest such streak in nearly four years.
This week, investors will focus on key stock market triggers, including the US-Iran war and any ceasefire talks, crude oil prices, trends in FII flows, gold and silver prices, and other key domestic and global macroeconomic data releases.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/usiran-ceasefire-talks-to-crude-oil-prices-top-five-triggers-that-may-dictate-the-indian-stock-market-this-week-11774749944372.html
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
International crude oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday morning as the West Asia war escalated, with Yemen’s Houthi militants opening a new front through missile and drone attacks on Israel.
Around 6:30 am, the May contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $115.91 per barrel, up 3.00% from its previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX rose 3.03% to $102.61 a barrel.
The conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has now entered its fifth week, with nearly 20% of global oil and gas supplies still effectively constrained due to disruptions in the supply chain.
Apart from the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, several oil and gas facilities, refineries and fields have been damaged, raising the risk of longer-term supply disruptions.
Asian markets crashed on Monday amid no signs of an end to the US-Iran, which entered its fifth week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 3.97%, while the Topix plunged 3.9%. South Korea’s Kospi plunged over 5%, while the Kosdaq tanked 3.97%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 22,560 level, a discount of nearly 257 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to extend losses and open lower on Monday, following a slump in global markets as the US-Iran war entered its fifth week, driving up crude oil prices and inflation worries.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.