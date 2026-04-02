Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty erase over 2% losses to end higher; bank, IT stocks lead gainers

The Indian stock market erased losses witnessed on Thursday morning after US President Donald Trump said that the war in Iran could intensify over the next two to three weeks.

The Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded sharply to end higher in today's afternoon trade. The indices were down over 2% at one point. IT stocks led the gainers, with HCL Technologies emerging as the top performer. Bank stocks also aided the rally.

On the global front, Asian markets reversed gains and traded lower, while US stock futures declined after President Donald Trump indicated that the Iran war in the Middle East would continue for more weeks.

Gold Rate Today

Gold and silver prices in India crashed, following losses in international bullion prices amid a strong US dollar.

MCX gold rate today for June futures contracts opened lower by ₹1,218, or 0.79%, at ₹1,52,490 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,53,708 level. MCX silver price for May futures contracts opened lower by ₹701, or 0.28%, at ₹2,42,800 per kilogram as compared to its previous close of ₹2,43.501 level.

However, selling in gold and silver prices intensified and MCX gold price declined over 2% to trade near ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams level, and MCX silver price crashed by more than ₹12,000, or 5%, to trade below ₹2.32 lakh per kg.

In the international market, fold and silver prices fell after Trump said the US would hit Iran “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks. Spot gold price declined 1.3% to $4,695.15 an ounce, while silver prices dropped 2.7% to $73.05 an ounce.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices jumped more than $4. Brent crude futures rose $4.88, or 4.8%, to $106.04 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $4.17, or 4.2%, to $104.29 per barrel.

Stay tuned to this segment for Live updates on stock market and commodity market today.