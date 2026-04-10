Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty 50 above 23,900; Banks, Metals, Auto lead; TCS falls 2%

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher, following gains in global markets, despite concerns over the fragile two-week US-Iran ceasefire deal. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 23,932 level, a premium of nearly 71 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, amid hopes of peace talks between the US and Iran.
In the Middle East, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated that Iran would not allow the US and Israel to escape consequences for what he called their aggression. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump appears to be questioning how effective the ceasefire halting the Iran war really is.
Gold prices fell as the dollar firmed, but the metal remained on course for a third consecutive weekly gain as renewed US-Iran ceasefire optimism softened inflation fears and expectations for higher US interest rates.
Spot gold price declined 0.2% to $4,755.84 per ounce. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.8% to $4,779.20. Spot silver price rose 0.1% to $75.11 per ounce.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.
The Indian stock market opened higher on Friday, following gains in global markets. The benchmark BSE Sensex opened 489.36 points, or 0.64%, higher at 77,121.01, while the Nifty 50 gained 105.45 points, or 0.44%, to open at 23,880.55.
Gold and silver prices in India traded lower, following weakness in international bullion prices. MCX gold rate today was down by ₹668, or 0.44%, at ₹1,52,766 per 10 grams. MCX silver price traded lower by ₹1,070, or 0.44%, at ₹2,42,698 per kg.
The Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to open at 92.57 per US dollar as against its previous close of 92.66 level.
Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout shares to buy today: GE Vernova T&D India, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Waaree Energies, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Power Finance Corporation.
Gold prices fell as the dollar firmed, but the metal remained on course for a third consecutive weekly gain as renewed US-Iran ceasefire optimism softened inflation fears and expectations for higher US interest rates. Spot gold price declined 0.2% to $4,755.84 per ounce. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.8% to $4,779.20. Spot silver price rose 0.1% to $75.11 per ounce.
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 10 April 2026 - Bharat Dynamics, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and Hindalco Industries shares.
Bharat Dynamics | Buy | Target Price: ₹1,400 | Stop Loss: ₹1,285
MCX | Buy | Target Price: ₹2,810 | Stop Loss: ₹2,575
Hindalco Industries | Buy | Target Price: ₹1,040 | Stop Loss: ₹955
From Gift Nifty, Iran war, US GDP, Inflation, Nasdaq, Nikkei rally to TCS Q4 results, watch out 10 key things that changed for the Indian stock market overnight.
Nifty 50 index formed a bearish candle on the daily chart with shadows on both sides, indicating indecision near higher levels. Bank Nifty index formed a bearish candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, indicating selling pressure at higher levels, though some buying emerged near the lows.
US stock market ended higher on Thursday, as ongoing negotiations toward a peaceful resolution to the US-Iran war helped ease worries.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 275.88 points, or 0.58%, to 48,185.80, while the S&P 500 gained 41.85 points, or 0.62%, to 6,824.66. The Nasdaq Composite closed 187.42 points, or 0.83%, higher at 22,822.42.
Asian markets traded mostly higher on Friday amid cautiousness over the fragile two-week US-Iran ceasefire. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.65%, while the Topix was flat. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.68%, while the Kosdaq gained 1.14%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,932 level, a premium of nearly 71 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher, following gains in global markets, despite concerns over the fragile two-week US-Iran ceasefire deal.