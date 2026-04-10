Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty 50 above 23,900; Banks, Metals, Auto lead; TCS falls 2%

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher, following gains in global markets, despite concerns over the fragile two-week US-Iran ceasefire deal. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,932 level, a premium of nearly 71 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, amid hopes of peace talks between the US and Iran.

In the Middle East, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated that Iran would not allow the US and Israel to escape consequences for what he called their aggression. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump appears to be questioning how effective the ceasefire halting the Iran war really is.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices fell as the dollar firmed, but the metal remained on course for a third consecutive weekly gain as renewed US-Iran ceasefire optimism softened inflation fears and expectations for higher US interest rates.

Spot gold price declined 0.2% to $4,755.84 per ounce. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.8% to $4,779.20. Spot silver price rose 0.1% to $75.11 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.