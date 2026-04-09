Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals weak start for Nifty 50, Sensex; TCS, NTPC, Bosch in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday, following mixed global market cues, as the initial euphoria over a two-week fragile US-Iran ceasefire faded amid reports of breaching the terms of the ceasefire agreement. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a weak start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 24,010 level, a discount of nearly 48 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended sharply higher overnight, with the Dow Jones registering its largest single-session percentage gain in one year.

Investors remained cautious as sporadic fighting continued in the Middle East, including Iranian strikes on Gulf states, and the Strait of Hormuz remained largely blocked. The White House announced the US would hold direct talks with Iran and Vice President JD Vance would lead the US delegation to Islamabad.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.