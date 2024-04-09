75,000 on the Sensex is not just another number but it is history! The benchmark index Sensex hit a new peak, breaching the 75,000 level for the first time ever on Tuesday, April 9. It took the Sensex 24 sessions to hit the 75,000 mark after hitting the 74k mark on March 6, this year. Also, it has taken Sensex around 80 sessions or less than 4 months to gain the last 5,000 points from 70k levels to 75k. The index first crossed the 70k mark on December 14, 2023

The BSE Sensex hit a new high of 75,124.28, rising as much as 381.78 points in intra-day deals. It ended at 74,742.50 in the previous session (April 8).

Meanwhile, the Nifty also hit a new high of 22,765.30 in intraday deals today, gaining 99 points. The rally was not limited to the benchmark indices alone, as evidenced by the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices both experiencing gains exceeding 0.3 percent. Across various sectors, robust buying activity was observed in sectors such as Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, and Nifty PSU Bank.

Continued foreign investor inflows, strong macro data, and fall in crude oil prices as well as supporting global market trends also lifted the index to its peak.

"The pattern of ‘higher highs and higher lows’ is a distinct bullish signal and this has been the standout pattern in the Indian market this year. Consequently, the buy-on-dips strategy has consistently worked for investors. The new records set by the market yesterday confirm the bullish market undertone. A healthy and desirable trend in the market movement yesterday was the outperformance of the largecaps. This trend is likely to continue. It is important to understand the fact that in this richly valued market, there is valuation comfort in largecap banking stocks. More importantly, the Q4 results of the banking majors are likely to be very good. Sectors like capital goods, autos, cement, and hospitality are likely to remain resilient," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The index has already jumped 1.85 percent in April so far, Extending gains for the 3rd straight month. It rose 1.6 percent in March and 1 percent in February, however, fell 0.68 percent in January this year. Overall, in 2024 YTD, the index has gained 3.88 percent; meanwhile, in the last 1 year, it has advanced almost 25.4 percent.

From its birth in January 1986 with trading levels of about 550 points, to reaching its all-time high of over 75,000 points in 2024, the Sensex has managed to maintain its boom, despite having multiple periods of sharp decline like the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic.

Let's take a look at Sensex and its journey from 1,000 to 75,000

The journey of the Sensex has been characterized by significant milestones and fluctuations over the years. The first 1,000-point rise, achieved in July 1990, took the Sensex 970 sessions, marking over 4 years since its inception. However, the subsequent 1,000 points were gained in a much shorter span of 270 sessions.

In October 1999, over 13 years after its inception, the Sensex reached the 5,000 mark. Then just 7 years later, in February 2006, it crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time. By October of the same year, it surpassed 11,000, 12,000, and 13,000 levels.

The next year in 2007, the Sensex hit the 15,000 mark in September and the 20,000 mark in December amidst global financial turbulence. However, it faced a 3-year gap before gaining the next 1,000 points in November 2010 due to the aftermath of the financial crisis. Similarly, it took almost 4 years to reach the 22,000 mark in March 2014.

2014 was a strong year for the index when it crossed multiple milestones and reached the 28,000 mark in November. The next 1,000 points took 50 sessions and was hit in January 2015 to reach the 29k level but then it took the index 225 sessions or over 2 years for the next 1,000 points. It hit its 30k mark in April 2017. In 2017, the Sensex again crossed multiple milestones to 34,000 levels in December 2017. It then took just 16 sessions to hit the 35,000 mark in January 2018.

The next 5,000 points took around 1.5 years and the 40k mark was hit in June 2019 before COVID. Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sensex surged to the 45,000 mark in December 2020, displaying robust growth since November of that year.

The ascent continued with the next 5,000 points taking just 2 months and the 50,000 milestone was hit by Sensex on February 3, 2021. In 2021 only, the Sensex soared another 10,000 points to hit its 60,000 mark in September 2021.

However, its journey from 60k to 65k took a while. Over one and a half years and 438 sessions later, the Sensex hit 65k on July 3, 2023. However, in the same month, the index crossed 66k as well as its 67k mark.

After crossing the 67,000 level in July 2023, it took nearly 93 sessions or 4.6 months for the Sensex to cross the 68,000 points mark on December 4, 2023, but the next 1,000-point milestone came its way in just a day on December 5, 2023.

3 more milestones of 70k, 71k, and 72k levels were also hit in December 2023 on December 14, December 15, and December 27, respectively, of last year.

After a superb December, the index again hit a new high and the 73,000 mark for the first time on January 15, 2024, the 74,000 mark on March 6, 2024, and finally the 75,000 mark on April 9, 2024.

