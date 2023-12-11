Sensex took less than 6 months to jump from 65k to 70k: A look at its journey from 1,000 in 1990 to 70,000 now
After the benchmark Nifty hit 21,000 mark just last week, the Sensex hit its 70,000 milestone in intraday deals today. The benchmark surged 232 points in intra-day deals to its new peak of 70,057.83. This is the 5th session in December when the Sensex has hit its peak.
2023 is the year of milestones and the Indian market has hit yet another one today! After the benchmark Nifty hit 21,000 mark just last week, the Sensex hit its 70,000 milestone in intraday deals today.
