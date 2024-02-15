Sensex trades 5% premium based on intrinsic value, says report
While large-cap private banks, NBFCs, and IT are looking relatively attractive in terms of valuation; industrial, PSUs, consumer, and capital goods are expensive as compared to their medium-term averages, the report further adds.
Broader market index Sensex is trading at around 5 percent valuation premium based on intrinsic value. However, mid-cap stocks are commanding a reasonable valuation premium over their historical averages while there is a froth in the small and micro-cap segment, reports Client Associates (CA) Annual Equity Assessment 2024.
