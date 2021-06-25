Sensex trades marginally higher, Dow futures up by 88 points

The rupee is trading at 74.20 against the US dollar. Gold prices are trading up by 0.2% at ₹46,981 per 10 grams. Gold rates continued to struggle in Indian markets, with futures on MCX edging lower for the second day to ₹46,865 per 10 grams. Note that gold may continue to trade in a range amid choppiness in the equity market and US dollar as market players try to assess Fed’s stance.