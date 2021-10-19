Sensex trades over 300 points higher, Dow futures up by 71 points

The board will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2021. Shares of IEX have soared as much as 360% in the last year and 55% in the last one month. IEX is the premier electricity exchange in India, which enjoys a near monopoly status in energy exchange business. It commands a market share of around 95% in the power exchangemarket. We will keep you posted on more updates from this space. Stay tuned.