Indian stock markets fell sharply for the second day in a row amid a spike in covid cases in the country and fears of more restrictions that could impact economic recovery. The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 740 points to settle at 48,440, extending the two-day selloff to 1,600 points. The broader NSE Nifty fell 1.5% to settle at 14,324. Markets remained volatile during today's session amid expiry of monthly derivative contracts and bearish global cues.

Here are 10 things to know about today's market selloff:

1) Analysts say that technically Nifty and Sensex are poised at crucial levels and breach of key support levels could trigger more downside.

2) "The Nifty respected the support of 14300-14350 on a closing basis. However, if we break 14300 on a closing basis, we will plummet further to levels closer to 13600. On the upside, the resistance is at 14900 and any upside correction can be utilized to short the index for newer targets on the downside," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

3) Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 4%. The other top losers included Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, HUL and Bharti Airtel as they fell between 2.5% and 3.5%.

4) "A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases globally and reports of lockdown seems to have eroded investors' risk appetite. Hardening bond yields, and rising inflation are also not helping matters. Although the indicators/oscillators are oversold, we are not sure as to whether a bounce will come from these levels or after falling to 13966," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

5) Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices today tumbled up to 2.2%.

6) India today reported 53,476 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

7) Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they sold shares worth ₹1,951.90 crore, as per exchange data.

8) "One year post the nation-wide lockdown, Indian GDP had reverted to pre-Covid levels in Q3 FY2021, and the pace of growth is expected to rise modestly in Q4 FY2021. Simultaneously, uncertainty related to the near-term outlook has risen considerably, following the spate of new Covid-19 infections, which have necessitated localised restrictions," economists at ICRA said in a recent note.

9) "Uncertainty related to the near-term outlook has spiked with the rise in Covid-19 infections; may persist until the vaccines become available in India for all adults," they added.

10) Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "Increased rate of infection across the country & world is creating more pessimism in the market, which has increased today due to monthly expiry. After the stellar rally, the market was on a consolidation stage during the last one month, which amplified post the sudden rise in infection impacting future economic growth. The economic fallout in India from the reduction in world GDP growth is likely to be marginal. A fall in the rate of infection through tougher restrictions and pace in vaccination may quickly stabilize the market."

