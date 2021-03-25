Sensex tumbles 1,600 points in 2 days. Market selloff in 10 points

10) Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "Increased rate of infection across the country & world is creating more pessimism in the market, which has increased today due to monthly expiry. After the stellar rally, the market was on a consolidation stage during the last one month, which amplified post the sudden rise in infection impacting future economic growth. The economic fallout in India from the reduction in world GDP growth is likely to be marginal. A fall in the rate of infection through tougher restrictions and pace in vaccination may quickly stabilize the market."