Sensex up 1,700 points this week. Will uptrend sustain? Key factors to watch2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 01:58 PM IST
- Analysts say that softening of commodity prices have helped Sensex and Nifty recover from lower levels
Indian stock markets remained firm today in noon trade and is set to close the week with strong gains. The Sensex was up 300 points near 54,500 while Nifty held above 16,200. So far this week, Sensex is up around 1,700 points. Investor focus will be on quarterly results of IT major Tata Consultancy Services or TCS due later in the day. More importantly, TCS management commentary on outlook on growth environment would be the key thing to watch out for, say analysts.