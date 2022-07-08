Sensex up 1,700 points this week. Will uptrend sustain? Key factors to watch

Nifty Technical Outlook

With Nifty now above 16,200, says Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “the question now is on sustainability of the uptrend. "With several signs of a shift from an oscillating trend to a directional one, the prospects of rejection trades or pause in upsides need to be played with caution. For the day, we would see inability to float above 16235 as an opportunity towards the same. If such moves do not extend past 16050 region, expect steady rise to 16340 shortly and 16500-17000 in the coming days."