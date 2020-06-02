Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 412 points (1.2%) higher at 13:19, while the broader Nifty 50 index was +1.18% higher. During the session, the Sensex traded in a range of 530 points, hitting 33831 at day's high and 33301 at day's low.

Banking, Real Estate, and Finance stocks led the gains today, while some selling was seen in Oil, and Metal stocks.

Among the Sensex stocks, Kotak Bank rose 6.3% to be the top performer. Other major gainers included Bajaj Finance(+5.1%), Power Grid Corporation of India(+4.4%), Indusind Bank(+3.6%), and HDFC(+3.1%). Meanwhile Maruti Suzuki was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking -1.4%. It was followed by ONGC(-0.9%), NTPC(-0.8%), Nestle India(-0.6%), and State Bank of India(-0.5%).

Among the indices, the BSE BANKEX index rose +2.38% and BSE REALTY index rose +2.24%. In comparison, the BSE OIL & GAS index fell -0.24% and BSE METAL index fell -0.09%.

In the broader markets, the BSE LargeCap index was up 1.2%, the MidCap index was up 0.98%, while the SmallCap index was up 1.78%. Globally, the Nikkei 225 was up +1.19%, the Hang Seng was up +0.74%, and Brent Crude was up 0.94%.

