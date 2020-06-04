Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 106 points (0.3%) higher at 09:19, while the broader Nifty 50 index was +0.36% higher. During the session, the Sensex traded in a range of 185 points, hitting 34256 at day's high and 34071 at day's low.

Utilities, Health, and Metal stocks led the gains today, while some selling was seen in Consumer Durables, and Real Estate stocks.

Among the Sensex stocks, Tech Mahindra rose 2.1% to be the top performer. Other major gainers included Power Grid Corporation of India(+1.8%), HDFC Bank(+1.5%), ICICI Bank(+1.4%), and Bajaj Auto(+1.3%). Meanwhile Titan Company was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking -1.6%. It was followed by Kotak Bank(-1.4%), UltraTech Cement(-1.0%), Mahindra and Mahindra(-0.7%), and ONGC(-0.7%).

Among the indices, the BSE Utilities index rose +1.39% and BSE Healthcare index rose +1.07%. In comparison, the BSE CONSUMER DURABLES index fell -0.25% and BSE REALTY index fell -0.09%.

In the broader markets, the BSE LargeCap index was up 0.57%, the MidCap index was up 0.96%, while the SmallCap index was up 0.87%. Globally, the Nikkei 225 was up +0.08%, the Hang Seng was down -0.32%, and Brent Crude was down -1.21%.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via