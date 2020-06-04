Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sensex up 106 points, reaches 34,215 at 09:19; Nifty rises +0.36% - 04 Jun 2020
Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 106 points (0.3%) higher at 09:19, while the broader Nifty 50 index was +0.36% higher

Sensex up 106 points, reaches 34,215 at 09:19; Nifty rises +0.36% - 04 Jun 2020

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Mint Analytics

Utilities, Health, and Metal stocks led the gains today, while some selling was seen in Consumer Durables, and Real Estate stocks.

Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 106 points (0.3%) higher at 09:19, while the broader Nifty 50 index was +0.36% higher. During the session, the Sensex traded in a range of 185 points, hitting 34256 at day's high and 34071 at day's low.

Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 106 points (0.3%) higher at 09:19, while the broader Nifty 50 index was +0.36% higher. During the session, the Sensex traded in a range of 185 points, hitting 34256 at day's high and 34071 at day's low.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Utilities, Health, and Metal stocks led the gains today, while some selling was seen in Consumer Durables, and Real Estate stocks.

Among the Sensex stocks, Tech Mahindra rose 2.1% to be the top performer. Other major gainers included Power Grid Corporation of India(+1.8%), HDFC Bank(+1.5%), ICICI Bank(+1.4%), and Bajaj Auto(+1.3%). Meanwhile Titan Company was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking -1.6%. It was followed by Kotak Bank(-1.4%), UltraTech Cement(-1.0%), Mahindra and Mahindra(-0.7%), and ONGC(-0.7%).

Among the indices, the BSE Utilities index rose +1.39% and BSE Healthcare index rose +1.07%. In comparison, the BSE CONSUMER DURABLES index fell -0.25% and BSE REALTY index fell -0.09%.

In the broader markets, the BSE LargeCap index was up 0.57%, the MidCap index was up 0.96%, while the SmallCap index was up 0.87%. Globally, the Nikkei 225 was up +0.08%, the Hang Seng was down -0.32%, and Brent Crude was down -1.21%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated