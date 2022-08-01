Sensex up 2,800 points in 4 days. Should you exercise caution now?2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 05:42 PM IST
- Nifty could test 17457-17651 band over the next few days: Analyst
Indian shares today extended gains to the fourth day, kicking off August on a positive note. Led by a rally in automobile stocks, the NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1% to 17,340 while the BSE Sensex climbed 545 points to 58,115 with both indices rising to 3-month highs. The broader market, midcap and smallcap too ended higher in the range of 1.7-1.8%. In four sessions, Sensex has jumped about 2,850 points.