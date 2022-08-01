Indian shares today extended gains to the fourth day, kicking off August on a positive note. Led by a rally in automobile stocks, the NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1% to 17,340 while the BSE Sensex climbed 545 points to 58,115 with both indices rising to 3-month highs. The broader market, midcap and smallcap too ended higher in the range of 1.7-1.8%. In four sessions, Sensex has jumped about 2,850 points.

Apart from positive global cues, positive macro-data lifted the domestic sentiment. India's factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in eight months in July, driven by growth in orders. GST collection in July rose to touch the second-highest level of ₹1.49 lakh crore in July on the back of economic recovery.

Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, climbing 6.6% and 6.3%, respectively, after the auto companies reported strong domestic sales.

Global markets too have been buoyed by recent strong corporate earnings and easing concerns about hefty interest rate hikes.

“The big positive for the Indian market is the FPIs turning buyers in July after 9 months of relentless selling. The sharp decline in the dollar index from above 109 to below 106 now indicates that the flight to the safety of the dollar is over for now," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“But Nifty valuations are again moving to the higher side. So at higher levels investors have to exercise caution," he said.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: “Nifty has started the week and new month on a positive note. It is now close to a 15 week high. Going by the current momentum, Nifty could test 17457-17651 band over the next few days. A lot of upgaps on the way up also raise possibility of these gaps being filled after Nifty makes an intermediate top."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said: “The short-term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and there is no signs of any tiredness in the market at the highs. Minor consolidation or intraday volatility could be expected at the hurdle of 17400-17500 levels and that hurdle could eventually be taken out on the upside in the near term. The near term upside targets to be watched at 17800 levels and immediate support is placed at 17150 levels."

This week, said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, markets will continue to take cues from on-going earnings as well as global peers. “Besides, RBI monetary policy outcome scheduled on 5th August will be crucial for market participants. We would advise investor’s to focus on maintaining a stock specific approach," he said.