Sensex up 2,800 points in 4 days. Should you exercise caution now?

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said: “The short-term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and there is no signs of any tiredness in the market at the highs. Minor consolidation or intraday volatility could be expected at the hurdle of 17400-17500 levels and that hurdle could eventually be taken out on the upside in the near term. The near term upside targets to be watched at 17800 levels and immediate support is placed at 17150 levels."