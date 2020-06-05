Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 83 points (0.2%) higher at 10:19, while the broader Nifty 50 index was +0.42% higher. During the session, the Sensex traded in a range of 329 points, hitting 34357 at day's high and 34028 at day's low.

Metal, Basic Materials, and Capital Goods stocks led the gains today, while some selling was seen in IT, Technology and Media, and FMCG stocks.

Among the Sensex stocks, Tata Steel rose 4.3% to be the top performer. Other major gainers included State Bank of India(+2.7%), Larsen & Toubro(+2.6%), UltraTech Cement(+2.5%), and ONGC(+2.1%). Meanwhile Tata Consultancy Services was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking -2.1%. It was followed by Bajaj Auto(-1.8%), Hindustan Unilever(-1.3%), Bharti Airtel(-0.6%), and HCL Technologies(-0.6%).

Among the indices, the BSE METAL index rose +2.6% and BSE Basic Materials index rose +2.06%. In comparison, the BSE Information Technology index fell -0.62% and BSE TECK index fell -0.48%.

In the broader markets, the BSE LargeCap index was up 0.43%, the MidCap index was up 0.61%, while the SmallCap index was up 1.34%. Globally, the Nikkei 225 was up +0.47%, the Hang Seng was up +0.02%, and Brent Crude was up 0.1%.

