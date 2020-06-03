Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 378 points (1.1%) higher at 10:19, while the broader Nifty 50 index was +1.22% higher. During the session, the Sensex traded in a range of 310 points, hitting 34423 at day's high and 34113 at day's low.

Banking, Finance, and Industrials stocks led the gains today, while some selling was seen in Telco, Technology and Media, and IT stocks.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance rose 5.7% to be the top performer. Other major gainers included ICICI Bank(+3.8%), Axis Bank(+3.6%), State Bank of India(+2.7%), and Tech Mahindra(+2.4%). Meanwhile Tata Consultancy Services was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking -1.0%. It was followed by Bharti Airtel(-0.9%), Infosys(-0.6%), Hindustan Unilever(-0.4%), and NTPC(-0.4%).

Among the indices, the BSE BANKEX index rose +2.64% and BSE Finance index rose +2.46%. In comparison, the BSE Telecom index fell -0.74% and BSE TECK index fell -0.51%.

In the broader markets, the BSE LargeCap index was up 1.27%, the MidCap index was up 1.36%, while the SmallCap index was up 1.62%. Globally, the Nikkei 225 was up +1.03%, the Hang Seng was up +1.20%, and Brent Crude was up 1.49%.

