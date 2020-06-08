Sensex up 519 points, reaches 34,806 at 11:18; Nifty rises +1.58% - 08 Jun 2020

Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 519 points (1.5%) higher at 11:18, while the broader Nifty 50 index was +1.58% higher. During the session, the Sensex traded in a range of 227 points, hitting 34928 at day's high and 34701 at day's low.

Banking, Oil, and Finance stocks led the gains today, while Basic Materials, Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services, Capital Goods, Power, Energy, Technology and Media, Auto, Utilities, Consumer Durables, IT, Metal, Industrials, Real Estate, Finance, Oil, and Banking stocks had relatively muted performance.

Among the Sensex stocks, Axis Bank rose 9.4% to be the top performer. Other major gainers included Indusind Bank(+9.3%), Bajaj Finance(+5.8%), ICICI Bank(+4.1%), and ONGC(+3.4%). Meanwhile Nestle India was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking -0.7%. It was followed by Bharti Airtel(-0.3%), ITC(-0.1%), and Sun Pharma(-0.1%).

Among the indices, the BSE BANKEX index rose +3.14% and BSE OIL & GAS index rose +3.11%. In comparison, the BSE Healthcare index fell -0.28% and BSE Telecom index rose +0.15%.

In the broader markets, the BSE LargeCap index was up 1.53%, the MidCap index was up 1.16%, while the SmallCap index was up 2.17%. Globally, the Nikkei 225 was up +1.16%, the Hang Seng was down -0.17%, and Brent Crude was up 2.01%.

