Sensex up 93% from March crash to hit 50,000: Stocks that led rally

"The rally in the banking, PSU, metals, auto and IT sectors has helped the Sensex cross the landmark number of 50,000 setting a record high. If the midcaps join the party, which is a high probability, on the back of the vaccinations and the anticipated announcements in the Union budget to boost demand, the stock markets should continue to do well in the foreseeable future. From this level minor ups and downs in the index are not going to bother investors," Waqar Naqvi, CEO, Taurus Mutual Fund said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}