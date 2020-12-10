Sensex vaults past 46,000 as frenzy builds up over covid jab

Stocks climbed to a new record on Wednesday as the prospect of a quick rollout of coronavirus vaccines brightened and the spread of covid-19 slowed in India, boosting hopes of an end to the covid-19 pandemic-induced downturn.

The BSE Sensex ended at 46,103.50, up 494.99 points or 1.09%. The NSE Nifty index closed at 13,529.10, gaining 136.15 points or 1.02%.

“Vaccination news, decreasing covid cases in India, and continuous liquidity have been the key factors. Economic revival has also been strong, and this will continue to aid the markets. Important factors from here will be the revival of growth in the BFSI sector and traction in discretionary consumption. Real estate seems to be reviving, and that will be key to sustainability," said Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer, Axis Securities.

Most other markets in the Asia-Pacific region also rose on Wednesday as the covid vaccine rollout in the UK kept investor sentiment bullish.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan, the Topix index in Taiwan, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and South Korea’s Kospi index added 1-2%.

Chinese mainland markets bucked the trend with the Shanghai composite declining more than 1%.

The UK became one of the first countries in the world to administer covid vaccines to the public on Tuesday.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech had received emergency approval from the UK drug regulator last week.

Global investors also tracked the ongoing efforts in the US on additional fiscal stimulus and make-or-break Brexit talks.

Last month, Goldman Sachs raised Indian equities to overweight on hopes that an earnings recovery will lead the rally. The brokerage said that the investment case for India has improved and upgraded its Nifty target to 14,100 by the end of 2021.

Though most analysts expect domestic markets to stay firm, steep valuations of Indian equities may threaten to derail the rally. “Valuations are rich. A disturbing trend is the rally in low-grade stocks without any fundamentals," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

With a record net inflow of $9.55 billion into Indian shares in November and another $2.3 billion in December, foreign institutional investors are net buyers of Indian equities of more than $18 billion this year so far.

Domestic institutional investors, however, have been consistently dumping shares, selling shares of a record ₹48,319.17 crore in November and ₹13991.64 crore in December.

Analysts at Nomura said that there is a risk of a slowdown in sequential economic momentum in the first half of 2021, but it believes India is at the cusp of a cyclical recovery. “We expect the cycle to gain further traction through the year, supported by lagged effects of easy financial conditions, a synchronized global recovery and a vaccine pivot," the brokerage said in a report on 8 December.

