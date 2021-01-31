Sensex week ahead: Will the Budget rejuvenate the bulls?

“Negative indications from the overseas markets abound, mainly against the background of the spread of the pandemic, and stricter lockdowns in larger parts of Europe has not gone well with the market's perceptions about the future of the economic rebound. The domestic market is awaiting the Union Budget on Monday, and it is quite likely that some positions have been pared ahead of the event. Speculations about likely public sector bank recapitalization based on the observations in the Economic Survey, helped PSU banks to hold well while the broader market was gradually declining during the day. The Economic Survey presents an optimistic picture of the economy, which has recovered from the economic distress caused by the pandemic and is poised to register positive growth numbers as we move into the new financial year. The fiscal, as well as monetary measures, are likely to be normalized over a period of over the next couple years as the sustenance growth is the key objective that needs to be pursued."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}