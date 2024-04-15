Sensex will breach the 1 lakh mark in next 5 years, says Ravi Singh of Religare Broking; advises this portfolio mix
Dr Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research, Religare Broking, sees Sensex breaching the 1 lakh mark in the next 5 years. In an interview, the expert believes that now is the time to book some profits considering the volatility we will be seeing in the coming time due to corporate results and Lok Sabha elections. He advised investors to allocate 40 percent of their portfolio to large-cap stocks for stability and 30 percent each to small and midcaps for alpha generation over a longer time horizon.
