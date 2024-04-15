Dr Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research, Religare Broking, sees Sensex breaching the 1 lakh mark in the next 5 years. In an interview, the expert said that he believes now is the time to book some profits.

Dr Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research, Religare Broking, sees Sensex breaching the 1 lakh mark in the next 5 years. In an interview, the expert believes that now is the time to book some profits considering the volatility we will be seeing in the coming time due to corporate results and Lok Sabha elections. He advised investors to allocate 40 percent of their portfolio to large-cap stocks for stability and 30 percent each to small and midcaps for alpha generation over a longer time horizon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Edited Excerpts:

Scaling 75,000 on the Sensex was a significant milestone. The next question is when might we reach the one lakh mark on the Sensex? When do you think that milestone will be achieved? The government’s capital spending initiatives and strong manufacturing activity have contributed to this phenomenal run. Additionally, policy continuity after the general election and continued focus on infrastructure development are expected to sustain India’s economic growth. India’s economic growth is impressive, positioning it as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, outshining even China in terms of growth projections. Considering all these factors we can see Sensex breaching the 1 lakh mark in the next 5 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Expert view: General Election 2024 a major trigger, upside looks limited What are the key factors behind this recent rally? There are multiple factors behind this rally-

• Strong global cues, both Dow Jones and NASDAQ hitting all-time high levels.

• Expectations of rate cuts by Fed and other major central banks are on the cards; due to this, we are seeing a good rally in equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

• With strong GDP numbers, India saw a growth rate for the third quarter which stood at 8.4%, beating estimates by every economist and analyst.

Considering the market situation, is it advisable to take partial profits now or should one wait until the earnings season concludes? Yes, it will be prudent to book some profits at the current levels considering the amount of volatility we will be seeing in the coming time due to corporate results and Lok Sabha elections.

Any particular level you are watching for Bank Nifty? 48,550 was a crucial level for Bank nifty as it was its previous swing high level and it has decisively broken this level. Now we are looking towards the 50,500 mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Expert view: Expect a superior earning growth trajectory; IT a contra play As an investor, how would you approach the pre-election time and the post-election time differently? What strategies would you follow? Investors can eye the FMCG, energy, pharma, and banking sector for the pre-election period. Post elections we can add stocks from the railway, defence and infrastructure sectors because the government will be heavily focusing on capex in their third term.

The largecaps have now turned outperformers over the mid and smallcaps. Do you see this trend continuing? Yes, we believe that the outperformance will continue in the near term but as an investor, one should allocate 40% of his portfolio in large-cap stocks for stability and 30 % each in small and midcaps for alpha generation over a longer time horizon.

The IT sector has given one of the highest returns in the last three years, with a very acceptable 23% growth in the past year as well. Do you think that run will continue? The upcoming results of IT giants will be very crucial, in the short term we are expecting muted growth because American IT giants’ results were below the estimates. For an investor, one should prefer those companies that are involved in artificial intelligence, IT consulting, cyber security, and digital transformation, as we are well-positioned to benefit from the increasing dependency on technology across various sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Expert view: April to be a volatile series; Nifty could hit 23,000 on the upside What is the view on the private banking sector? If you had to make a bet on the top pick there, what would it be? We have a positive view on the private banking sector. If someone has to invest in private banking companies then we will recommend maintaining a buy-on-dip approach in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Induslnd Bank.

The FPI inflows have been exceptionally strong. With the hopes of the Modi government returning for a third term, do you see them rising even more? Yes, we believe the FPI inflows will rise even more in the coming years. Modi government’s third term will be one of the reasons due to its business-friendly policies and government focus on the manufacturing sector. Apart from this, there are several reasons like India has a young and vibrant population with a significant number of people who are entering in the workforce every year. This increases the spending power of consumers and results in growing demands in various sectors from consumer staples and discretionary goods to retail and entertainment, making India an attractive place for investment.

• Major central banks are expected to cut interest rates which will act as a catalyst. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

• Due to slow growth in China and its geopolitical tensions, India has become a safe haven for investments in manufacturing and building supply chains.

Read here: Tech, healthcare, auto, infra to do well this year: Nishant of Torus Wealth One piece of advice for new investors? I will strongly recommend investing in equities because of strong economic growth and India being a top choice for global investors due to political stability and ease of doing business. One should avoid trading in options if he/she does not have proper knowledge of it and should not follow fake finfluencers who lure them into making big money in the short term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

