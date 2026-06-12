Sensex zooms 1,695 points; ₹9.71 lakh crore added to investor wealth: 10 key highlights from stock market today

It was a one-way rally on Dalal Street on Friday, June 12, as investors cheered the prospects of a US-Iran deal as soon as next week and a sharp decline in global crude oil prices. Barring IT stocks, which are getting hammered by AI-led disruptions, all other sectors participated in the stock market surge.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that negotiators had "just made a great settlement". He told reporters it was "subject to finalisation of documents, which should get done over the next few days", adding that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen as soon as the deal is signed.

Iran has insisted that a final decision on an agreement to end the current conflict with the US has not yet been reached. According to a Bloomberg report earlier today, the US and Iran could sign the peace deal around the F7 meeting next week.

Following the hopes of a peace deal, oil prices crashed 5%, with Brent slipping below the $90 per barrel mark and easing concerns around inflationary pressures from high crude oil costs.

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Against this backdrop, BSE barometer Sensex added 1695.40 points or 2.30% to end at 75,527.95. Its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50, settled the day at 23,622.90, higher by 461.30 points or 1.99%.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights from the stock market today:

1. What moved the market today? Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, said that Indian equities witnessed a strong rally today, driven by a combination of falling crude oil prices, easing geopolitical concerns, and positive global market cues.

“The biggest trigger has been optimism surrounding a potential diplomatic resolution in the Middle East, particularly signs of progress in negotiations between the US and Iran. This has reduced geopolitical risk, improved global risk appetite, and encouraged investors to move back into equities. The resulting decline in crude oil prices is especially beneficial for India, as it helps ease inflationary pressures and improves the country's macroeconomic outlook,” he added.

2. BSE-listed stocks' m-cap swells by ₹ 9.7 lakh crore Today's rally drove the market capitalisation of all listed stocks on BSE to ₹462.05 lakh crore from ₹452.33 lakh crore earlier, resulting in a sharp increase of ₹9.71 lakh crore.

3. Top Nifty 50 gainers Thirty-nine of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the green today, with financials leading the charge. Shriram Finance was the top gainer, up 8.10%, followed by Bajaj Finance that rose 5.86%. Meanwhile, L&T, IndiGo, Tata Motors PV and Titan surged between 4-5%.

4. Top Nifty 50 losers Among the 11 stocks that emerged as losers in the Nifty pack of stocks today, Nestle India led. The FMCG major lost 3.2%. ONGC followed suit with a 2.24% fall as crude oil prices crashed. Tech Mahindra, SBI Life and Tata Consumer were other top losers.

5. Broader markets outperform Today's action was broad-based with mid & small-cap indices outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50. Nifty Midcap 100 index rallied 2.43%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 2.80%.

6. Sectoral snapshot Barring IT index, which lost 0.09%, all other sectoral indices closed higher today. Banking and financials shone the most with a near 3% increase.

Nifty Financial Services rallied 3.15%, Nifty Bank added 2.97%, Nifty PSU Bank rose 2.71% and Nifty Private Bank added 2.84%. Realty also gained sharply, ending the session 3.5% higher. Consumer durables, oil & gas and auto also gained 2% or more today.

7. Volume movers Vodafone Idea was the most traded stock on NSE today as 93 crore shares of the telecom major changed hands. It was followed by IFCI as 24.05 crore shares of the company were traded today.

Ola Electric, Motisons Jewellers and YES Bank were other most traded stocks on the NSE today in terms of volume of shares.

8. Stocks at 52-week highs and lows Sixty-seven stocks hit their 52-week highs today, with Cupid, IFCI, J&K Bank, RBL Bank and Timex among some of the names that achieved this feat. On the flip side, Envirotech Systems, Bajaj Steel Industries, JK Cement, SBI Life and Rajesh Exports were among the 44 stocks that hit their 52-week lows today.

9. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio stood at 5:1 today as 2740 stocks gained and 564 declined on the NSE today.

10. Nifty tech view Nilesh Jain, VP- Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse, said that the bulls staged a strong comeback as the Nifty snapped its two-week losing streak and formed a bullish candle on the weekly chart.

“The index reclaimed its short-term 21-DMA at 23,550 and confirmed a breakout from a narrow consolidation range on the daily chart. The immediate hurdle is the 50-DMA, placed around 23,720. A decisive move above this level could open the door for a rally towards 24,000 in the near term. On the downside, 23,500 remains the key psychological support, followed by the strong double-bottom support at 23,070,” he added.