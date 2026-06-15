Sensex zooms 735 points, Nifty above 23,850: 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Stock market today: Significant de-escalation in geopolitical tensions following the announcement of a peace deal by the US and Iran powered global risk assets, including Indian stocks, on Monday, 15 June, as investors cheered the end of the nearly four-month-long conflict.
The immediate correction in crude oil prices also supported Dalal Street bulls, as for an import-dependent economy like India, it helps alleviate inflationary pressures, improves macroeconomic stability, and provides greater policy flexibility.
Against this backdrop, the BSE barometer Sensex closed the day 736 points or 0.97% higher at 76,264. During the day, it touched a high of 76,821.07 and has surged over 2430 points in just two sessions. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 ended the session at 23,854, up 231 points or 0.98%. It rose above 24,000 in intraday deals.
Here are 10 key highlights that investors must know from trade today:
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said that the easing of geopolitical tensions following the USA-Iran peace agreement is a significant positive for global risk assets.
"With one major global uncertainty receding, investor sentiment is likely to strengthen further. Going forward, markets will closely monitor the progress of the monsoon season and any potential impact from El Niño conditions, along with the upcoming quarterly earnings season, which will provide clearer direction on corporate profitability and growth trends," he added.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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