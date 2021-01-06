Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy at open; RIL, ITC top drags

D-Mart crosses ₹2 trillion in market cap

Avenue Supermarts-owned D-Mart chain of retail stores, on Wednesday crossed ₹2 trillion in market valuation after the stock surged nearly 17% in the last three weeks.

The stock has gained in 11 out of 13 sessions tracking gains in the broader market. The scrip was trading at a record high of ₹3,094 on the BSE, up 3% with a market cap of ₹2.01 trillion.