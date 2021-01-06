Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy at open; RIL, ITC top drags

D-Mart crosses ₹2 trillion in market cap Avenue Supermarts-owned D-Mart chain of retail stores, on Wednesday crossed ₹2 trillion in market valuation after the stock surged nearly 17% in the last three weeks. The stock has gained in 11 out of 13 sessions tracking gains in the broader market. The scrip was trading at a record high of ₹3,094 on the BSE, up 3% with a market cap of ₹2.01 trillion.

Metals, PSU banks top sectoral gainers View Full Image Sectoral Indices

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in index majors HDFC Bank, Titan and ONGC. Sensex opened at 48,616.66, up 178.88 points or 0.37%, while Nifty opened 41.45 points or 0.29% higher at 14,240.95. ONGC, rising over 3%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, NTPC and HCL Tech. Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, ITC and Axis Bank were among the laggards. View Full Image BSE Sensex

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:05am, Sensex was at 48,694.41, up 0.5% or 256.63 points, while Nifty climbed 74.45 points or 0.5% at 14,273.95.

Stocks to Watch HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp and Dish TV are among the top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday. (Full report)

Markets at close on Tuesday After a negative opening on Tuesday, Indian benchmark share indices recouped losses in the afternoon trade and settled at record highs led by gains in financial and IT stocks. Extending its rally to the tenth straight session, the 30-share BSE index ended at 48,437.78, up 260.98 points or 0.54%. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 66.60 points or 0.47% to a lifetime high of 14,199.50.

Asian shares mixed Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors anxiously awaited results of US runoff elections that would determine the legislative balance of power in the world's largest economy while oil prices rose on news of planned output cuts. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.14%. China's Shanghai Composite was little changed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.5%. South Korea's main KOSPI index rose 0.2%, briefly breaking above 3,000 for the first time. Australia's ASX200 fell 1.2%. Singapore's SGX Nifty was flat.