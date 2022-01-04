Sensex, Nifty  see  best first-day  gain  in  13  years

According to Gautam Duggad, head of research-institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, one needs to watch out for the trend and reactions of both states and Centre in the next few weeks amid the third wave of infections. “While 2021 was all about growth and recovery from the low base of 2020, the focus of central bankers across the world has shifted towards inflation and monetary policy normalization, given the context of US Fed tapering and potential hardening of interest rates in 2022. Given the rich valuations, corporate earnings delivery becomes even more crucial. We note that FY22 and FY23 earnings estimates of Nifty have been stable despite several headwinds," Duggad said.