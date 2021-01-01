Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty kick off 2021 with gains; IT stocks rise

M&M up nearly 2%

US auto major Ford Motor Co on Friday said it and India's Mahindra & Mahindra have decided to scrap their previously announced automotive joint venture and it will continue its independent operations in India as it is.

The two companies determined that they will not complete a previously announced automotive joint venture between their respective companies.

The decision follows the passing of the December 31, 2020 'longstop' or expiration date of a definitive agreement the organisations entered into in October 2019, Ford Motor Company said in a statement.