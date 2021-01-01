Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty kick off 2021 with gains; IT stocks rise

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian shares opened higher on the first trading session of the new year, a day after the Nifty 50 index ended 2020 with gains of nearly 15%, as a jump in IT services stocks lifted the main indexes.
01 Jan 2021, 11:15 AM ISTTCS, HDFC, Infosys lift Sensex by 150 points
01 Jan 2021, 11:01 AM ISTInfibeam Avenues up 1%
The company has divested its 100% ownership with control in its Wholly Owned subsidiary Cardpay Technologies Private Limited to its subsidiary Instant Global Paytech Private.
01 Jan 2021, 10:50 AM ISTCanara Bank up 1%
State-owned Canara Bank has raised ₹1,635 crore through bonds, to fund business growth. The capital was raised by issuing additional tier-1 bonds at 8.50% coupon on December 31, the bank said in a statement.
01 Jan 2021, 10:26 AM ISTJubilant Foodworks up 0.5%
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fastfood chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India, on Thursday said it will invest ₹92 crore into Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd (BNHL) for a 10.76% equity stake.
"The company has entered into a share subscription agreement to acquire equity shares and a restated shareholders' agreement to regulate the rights and obligations of BNHL's key shareholders," Jubilant Foodworks said in a regulatory filing.
01 Jan 2021, 10:15 AM ISTDHFL up 5%
63 Moons Technologies, formerly Financial Technologies, on Thursday said it has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to ensure that recovery from DHFL benefit all creditors, including NCD-holders. The company holds over ₹200 crore of NCD (non-convertible debentures) of the crippled mortgage player.
01 Jan 2021, 10:05 AM ISTAntony Waste Handling makes stellar debut, lists at 38% premium over issue price
Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited made a strong stock markets debut on the first trading day of 2021. The stock was listed at ₹436.10, a 38.44% premium over its issue of ₹315. The ₹300-crore issue of municipal solid waste management company with a price band of ₹313-315 was subscribed 15 times. The issue was open for subscription between 21-23 December.
01 Jan 2021, 09:56 AM ISTIDBI Bank up 2%
LIC-controlled IDBI Bank has sold 23% stake in life insurance venture to foreign partner Ageas for ₹507 crore. With this transaction, the stake of the Belgian partner in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd (IFLI) has risen to 49%, the upper foreign direct investment limit prescribed by the law.
01 Jan 2021, 09:56 AM ISTM&M up nearly 2%
US auto major Ford Motor Co on Friday said it and India's Mahindra & Mahindra have decided to scrap their previously announced automotive joint venture and it will continue its independent operations in India as it is.
The two companies determined that they will not complete a previously announced automotive joint venture between their respective companies.
The decision follows the passing of the December 31, 2020 'longstop' or expiration date of a definitive agreement the organisations entered into in October 2019, Ford Motor Company said in a statement.
01 Jan 2021, 09:29 AM ISTMost sectoral indices in the green at open
01 Jan 2021, 09:20 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on the first trading session of 2021. Sensex opened at 47,785.28, up 33.95 points or 0.07%, while Nifty opened 14.35 points or 0.10% higher at 13,996.10.
M&M, opening over 1% higher, was the top Sensex gainer followed by ONGC, TechM and NTPC. Power Grid, HDFC, Asian Paints and Titan were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 24 opened in the green.
01 Jan 2021, 09:08 AM ISTMarket pre-opening
Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on the first day of 2021. At 9:05am, Sensex was at 47,844.67, up 93.34 points or 0.20%, while Nifty advanced 12.05 points or 0.09% at 13,993.80.
01 Jan 2021, 09:01 AM ISTSensex, Nifty end flat on last trading day of 2020; close year with 15% gains
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed almost flat on the last trading day of 2020 on Thursday, capping off a tumultuous year with handsome gains of around 15%.
In choppy trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex inched up by 5.11 points 0.01% to its new closing record of 47,751.33.
After opening on a firm footing, the index hit its all-time high of 47,896.97 during the day.
The broader NSE Nifty crossed the 14,000 level for the first time, touching a record intra-day peak of 14,024.85. The 50-issue index pared gains to close at 13,981.75, down by just 0.20 points.
The indices, however, finished the year 2020 with overall gains of around 15%. The Sensex gained 15.7% while the Nifty jumped 14.9% in the year.
01 Jan 2021, 09:01 AM ISTWall Street set to end pandemic year on strong note
US stocks were flat in thin trading on Thursday, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to end 2020 with solid gains on hopes of more stimulus and coronavirus vaccines to support the domestic economy.
Six of the major S&P 500 sub-sectors edged lower in early trading, with energy, industrials and materials falling after recent gains.
The Nasdaq was set to record a 43% jump in what could be its best yearly performance since 2009, benefiting from a surge in tech mega-caps such as Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc.