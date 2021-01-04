Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; pharma, IT stocks rally

JSPL posts record sales, production numbers in December

Private steel maker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Monday posted a record 30% jump in its standalone production and 25% growth in sales during December 2020.

The company's total production from its plants in India was at 7.27 lakh tonne (LT) in December, up from 5.59 LT during the same month in 2019, JSPL said in a statement.

During the month under review, its standalone sales were at 7.11 LT, as against 5.67 LT in December 2019.

On a month-on-month basis, the production at 7.27 LT was over 18% higher from 6.14 LT in November 2020.