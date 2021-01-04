Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; pharma, IT stocks rally

JSPL posts record sales, production numbers in December Private steel maker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Monday posted a record 30% jump in its standalone production and 25% growth in sales during December 2020. The company's total production from its plants in India was at 7.27 lakh tonne (LT) in December, up from 5.59 LT during the same month in 2019, JSPL said in a statement. During the month under review, its standalone sales were at 7.11 LT, as against 5.67 LT in December 2019. On a month-on-month basis, the production at 7.27 LT was over 18% higher from 6.14 LT in November 2020.

Escorts up 0.3% In December 20, Escorts reported total tractor sales number ~88% y-o-y growth to 7,733. On the domestic front, Escort reported ~90% y-o-y growth in tractor sales number which is better than expected. For period 9MFY21, the company has reported ~12% growth y-o-y in domestic tractor sales number.

Rupee update Rupee surges 20 paise to 72.91 against US dollar in early trade.

NMDC up 3.7% State-owned NMDC posted over 23% rise in iron ore output at 3.86 million tonne (MT) during December 2020. In the year-ago period, the miner had produced 3.13 MT iron ore from its mines, NMDC said in a BSE filing. The company's total sales during the month under review were at 3.62 MT, up 19% from 3.04 MT in December 2019.

Shares of TVS Motor Company trade flat The company reported a 17.5% increase in total sales to 2,72,084 units in December. TVS Motor Company had sold 2,31,571 units in December 2019.

India's manufacturing sector ends 2020 on brighter note India’s manufacturing sector continued to strengthen in December with manufacturers stepping up production and input buying amid efforts to rebuild their inventories following pandemic-driven business closures earlier in the year, according to a private survey. Data released by the analytics firm IHS Markit on Monday showed Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing sector picked up marginally in December to 56.4 from 56.3 a month ago. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, while sub-50 signals contraction. However, the job scenario continues to be dismal with employment decreasing in December for the ninth consecutive month. “Companies stated that government guidelines to have employees working only on shifts and difficulties in finding suitable staff were the key factors causing the latest fall in payroll numbers. However, the pace of contraction was moderate and the weakest in the current downturn period," IHS said.

Jio to move court against vandalism of mobile towers in Punjab, Haryana Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), through its telecom subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, will file a petition in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana against the attack on the telco’s mobile towers and infrastructure in the two northern states amid farmers’ protest. “RIL, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio, in a petition mentioned to be filed in the honourable Punjab and Haryana high court today, has sought the urgent intervention of the government authorities to bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants," RIL said in a statement on Monday.

Tata Steel up 3.24% The Company has transferred its stake in two companies to TSDPL, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the firm, as part of reorganizing its India footprint. "...the company today transferred the 51 per cent stake it holds in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Ltd (JCAPCPL) and 50 per cent stake it holds in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Ltd (TBSPL) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd (TSDPL)," Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

Hero MotoCorp drops 0.7% The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has reported 5.02 per cent increase in total sales at 4,47,335 units in December. The company had sold 4,24,845 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Zydus Cadila up 1.5% The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved conducting phase III trials of the country's first DNA vaccine candidate against covid-19 being developed by Zydus Cadila, the Department of Biotechnology said on Sunday. The vaccine candidate has been supported by the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) under the aegis of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a PSU under the DBT. "The nation's first indigenously developed DNA vaccine candidate against COVID-19, ZyCoV-D, by M/s Zydus Cadila, has been approved by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for conduct of the Phase III clinical trials," the DBT said.

Market outlook "14100 can pose a resistance for the Nifty. Traders should consider booking profits at the current juncture and trail thereafter. We have a good support at 13900 and if we close below this level, there could be a correction. Hence it is advised to be cautiously long with strict stops," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

RIL drops 0.2% Regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties on Reliance Industries Ltd, its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani as well as two other entities for alleged manipulative trading in the shares of erstwhile Reliance Petroleum Ltd (RPL) back in November 2007. Fines of ₹25 crore and ₹15 crore have been imposed on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Ambani, respectively. Besides, Navi Mumbai SEZ Pvt Ltd has been asked to pay a penalty of ₹20 crore and Mumbai SEZ Ltd has been directed to pay ₹10 crore. The case pertains to sale and purchase of RPL shares in the cash and the futures segments in November 2007. This followed RIL's decision in March 2007 to sell 4.1% stake in RPL, a listed subsidiary that was later merged with RIL in 2009.

Most sectoral indices in the green View Full Image Sectoral Indices

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened at record highs on Monday led by gains in HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank. Sensex opened at 48,109.17, up 240.19 points or 0.50%, while Nifty was at 14,104.35, up 85.85 points or 0.61%. Ultratech Cement up over 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, IndusInd Bank and ONGC. Bajaj Auto and Nestle India were the only laggards in the 30-share barometer. View Full Image BSE Sensex

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:09am, Sensex was at 48,109.17, up 240.19 points or 0.5%, while Nifty climbed 85.85 points or 0.6% at 14,104.35.

Seven of top-10 firms add ₹75,845 crore in cumulative m-cap Seven of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added ₹75,845.46 crore in market valuation in the past week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest gainers. Apart from HDFC duo, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were other gainers, On the other hand, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel saw erosion in their market valuation. The valuation of HDFC jumped by ₹20,857.99 crore to ₹4,62,586.41 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed by ₹15,393.9 crore to reach ₹7,84,758.50 crore. IT major Infosys' m-cap rose by ₹10,251.38 crore to ₹5,36,878.45 crore. (Full report)

Market at close on Friday The BSE Sensex soared to record highs while the NSE Nifty closed above the 14,000-mark for the first time on Friday as markets continued their record run in the new year amid robust buying in IT, auto and FMCG stocks. Extending its record-setting streak for the fifth day, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 117.65 points or 0.25% to close at a fresh lifetime high of 47,868.98. This was the eighth consecutive day of gains for the barometer and it has climbed by around 5% since December 22. The broader Nifty closed at an all-time high of 14,018.50, showing gains of 36.75 points or 0.26% over its previous close.