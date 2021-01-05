Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty near 14,050; IT cos buck the trend

Rupee update

The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to 73.15 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday tracking the muted opening in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit was trading in a narrow range. It opened at 73.02 against the US dollar and fell to 73.15 against the greenback, registering a fall of 13 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated by 9 paise to close at a four-month high of 73.02 against the US dollar.