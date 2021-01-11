Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive opening for Indian indices

Asia stocks off highs

Asian shares took a breather on Monday. Investors were keeping a wary eye on US politics as pressure grew to impeach President Donald Trump.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%, having surged 5% last week to record highs. Japan's Nikkei was on holiday after closing at a 30-year high on Friday.

Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.6% from all-time peaks, after gaining 1.8% last week. Eurostoxx 50 futures eased 0.1% and FTSE futures were flat.