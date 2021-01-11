Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive opening for Indian indices

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive opening for Indian indices1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 08:31 AM IST
- Indian markets are likely to remain steady on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening
Indian markets seen steady
Indian markets are likely to remain steady on Monday, while trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for domestic indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 48,782.51, up 689.19 points or 1.43%. The Nifty ended at 14,347.25 , up 209.90 points or 1.48%.
Asia stocks off highs
Asian shares took a breather on Monday. Investors were keeping a wary eye on US politics as pressure grew to impeach President Donald Trump.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%, having surged 5% last week to record highs. Japan's Nikkei was on holiday after closing at a 30-year high on Friday.
Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.6% from all-time peaks, after gaining 1.8% last week. Eurostoxx 50 futures eased 0.1% and FTSE futures were flat.
Wall Street ends higher on Friday
Wall Street scaled new highs on Friday as hopes of more stimulus from Washington were shaken a bit by a senator's comments but later bolstered after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said his economic package will be in the trillions of dollars.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18%. The S&P 500 gained 0.55% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.03%.
