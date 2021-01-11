OPEN APP
>Markets >Stock Markets >Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive opening for Indian indices
SGX Nifty positive in early trade. (PTI)
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive opening for Indian indices

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 08:31 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Indian markets are likely to remain steady on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

11 Jan 2021, 08:31:08 AM IST

Indian markets seen steady

Indian markets are likely to remain steady on Monday, while trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for domestic indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 48,782.51, up 689.19 points or 1.43%. The Nifty ended at 14,347.25 , up 209.90 points or 1.48%.

11 Jan 2021, 08:20:24 AM IST

Asia stocks off highs

Asian shares took a breather on Monday. Investors were keeping a wary eye on US politics as pressure grew to impeach President Donald Trump.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%, having surged 5% last week to record highs. Japan's Nikkei was on holiday after closing at a 30-year high on Friday.

Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.6% from all-time peaks, after gaining 1.8% last week. Eurostoxx 50 futures eased 0.1% and FTSE futures were flat.

11 Jan 2021, 08:17:32 AM IST

Wall Street ends higher on Friday

Wall Street scaled new highs on Friday as hopes of more stimulus from Washington were shaken a bit by a senator's comments but later bolstered after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said his economic package will be in the trillions of dollars.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18%. The S&P 500 gained 0.55% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.03%.

