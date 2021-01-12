Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty hits 14,500; Gail up 5%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Benchmark indices opened in the red on profit booking amid weak global cues. Sensex held on to the 49,000 mark. Banks fell as RBI warned bad loan ratios could rise to 13.5% under the baseline stress scenario by September, the highest in more than 22 years
Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
12 Jan 2021, 09:44 AM ISTBad loans may hit 22-year high by Sept
Indian banks’ bad loan ratio could rise to 13.5% under the baseline stress scenario by September, the highest in more than 22 years, posing a risk to the broader economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
The gross bad loan ratio of banks which stood at 7.5% as of 30 September, could almost double to 14.8% under a severe stress scenario, RBI warned on Monday in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR). Under the severe stress scenario, RBI has assumed a 7.6% economic contraction in the six months to 31 March and a tepid 3.8% growth in the first half of the next fiscal year.
The last time banks saw such stress was in 1996-97 when the non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio rose to 15.7%, RBI data showed. (Read more)
12 Jan 2021, 09:37 AM ISTGail up 5.6%
The nation's largest gas distribution firm will on Friday consider buyback of shares with a view to returning surplus cash to shareholders, the biggest being the government. Its board will meet on 13 January to consider share buyback as also payment of interim dividend for FY21.
12 Jan 2021, 09:31 AM ISTGail, Tata Steel biggest gainers on Nifty
12 Jan 2021, 09:23 AM ISTKotak, Indusind Bank biggest laggards on Sensex
12 Jan 2021, 09:17 AM ISTIndices open in the red
Benchmark indices which closed at record highs on Monday opened in the red. Banks and financials were the biggest laggards. Sensex managed to hold on to its 49,000 mark.
12 Jan 2021, 09:02 AM ISTMarkets flat at pre-open
12 Jan 2021, 08:58 AM ISTOil prices slip
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as investors remained concerned about climbing coronavirus cases globally, though an anticipated drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States for a fifth straight week stemmed losses.
After falling on Monday, Brent crude oil futures slipped by 9 cents, or 0.2%, to $55.57 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.17 a barrel.
12 Jan 2021, 08:49 AM ISTStocks to Watch: Banks, Dr Reddy's, Tata Motors, Gail
Among top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday are banks, Dr Reddy's, Tata Motors, Gail, Adani Green and HUL. Karnataka Bank, Steel Strips Wheels and Tata Elxsi Ltd will report their Q3 earnings today. (Full report)
12 Jan 2021, 08:29 AM ISTIndian markets seen volatile
After record high closing on Monday, Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,269.32, up 486.81 points or 1% and the Nifty closed at 14,484.75, up 137.50 points or 0.96%.
12 Jan 2021, 08:19 AM ISTAsia shares mostly weak
Asian stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street declines as rising coronavirus cases worldwide weighed on sentiment ahead of the start of the quarterly earnings season.
Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.48%, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.91% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.54%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.24%.
12 Jan 2021, 08:16 AM ISTWall Street ends lower on Monday
Wall Street indexes closed lower on Monday as investors took some profits after last weeks' records while they waited for earnings season to begin and eyed events in Washington with trepidation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29%, the S&P 500 lost 0.66%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.25%.