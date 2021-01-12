Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty hits 14,500; Gail up 5%

Bad loans may hit 22-year high by Sept

Indian banks’ bad loan ratio could rise to 13.5% under the baseline stress scenario by September, the highest in more than 22 years, posing a risk to the broader economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The gross bad loan ratio of banks which stood at 7.5% as of 30 September, could almost double to 14.8% under a severe stress scenario, RBI warned on Monday in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR). Under the severe stress scenario, RBI has assumed a 7.6% economic contraction in the six months to 31 March and a tepid 3.8% growth in the first half of the next fiscal year.

The last time banks saw such stress was in 1996-97 when the non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio rose to 15.7%, RBI data showed. (Read more)