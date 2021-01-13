Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian shares; IT stocks eyed

Indian markets likely to be steady

Indian equity markets are likely to be steady on Wednesday. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,517.11, up 247.79 points or 0.50%. The Nifty closed at 14,563.45, up 78.70 points or 0.54%.

Indian markets will react to the macroeconomic data --IIP and CPI-- in early trade on Wednesday.