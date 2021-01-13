Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian shares; IT stocks eyed

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian shares; IT stocks eyed1 min read . 08:38 AM IST
- Asian stocks were mostly higher tracking modest gains on Wall Street. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for Indian markets
Indian equity markets are likely to be steady on Wednesday. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,517.11, up 247.79 points or 0.50%. The Nifty closed at 14,563.45, up 78.70 points or 0.54%.
Indian markets will react to the macroeconomic data --IIP and CPI-- in early trade on Wednesday.
Asian stocks opened mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking modest Wall Street gains amid hopes of a quick recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Investors were betting that the incoming Biden administration would ramp up US distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%, while Kospi gained 0.2% and Hang Seng was flat to higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, fell 0.12%.
US stocks edged higher on Tuesday in a choppy session as investors mulled the prospects of the economic recovery and vaccine rollout.
The S&P 500 rose a tad higher, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.00 points, or 0.28%, to 13,072.43.
