Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates mildly higher start for indices; IT cos eyed

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates mildly higher start for indices; IT cos eyed1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 08:12 AM IST
- Markets are expected to be firm on Thursday following global cue, while trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat-to-positive opening for Indian benchmark indices
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
Asian shares gain
Asian equities made early trading gains on Thursday after a mixed session on Wall Street buoyed by expectations of a U.S. stimulus package even as political events in Washington culminated in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Australian S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% in early trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3%.
Wall Street ends mixed
Stocks on Wall Street notched modest gains Wednesday following another choppy day of trading, leaving the market near its recent record highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, the S&P 500 gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43%.
